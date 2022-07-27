New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Control Valves Market: Market Segments: By Actuation Technology ; By Type ;Application ;and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191535/?utm_source=GNW

In process industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, water & wastewater, petrochemicals, energy & electricity, and pharmaceuticals, control valves are commonly used to meet increasing automation needs. They play a critical role in increasing the profitability, protection, and productivity of the end-use industry for multiple production processes. In process industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, water & wastewater, petrochemicals, energy & electricity, and pharmaceuticals, control valves are commonly used to meet increasing automation needs. They play a critical role in increasing the profitability, protection, and productivity of the end-use industry for multiple production processes.



Market Highlights

Global Control Valves Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.97% in 2030.

Global Control Valves Market to surpass USD 18.2 billion by 2030 from USD 8.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 3.67% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Growing automation in different process industries is likely to fuel consumer demand in combination with increasing investment in the oil & gas industry. Some of the key factors that are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period are the rising industrialization in emerging economies and the increasing research and development activities combined with the high-power requirement due to the increasing population. In process industries, various industries concentrate on automation, which will provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand in near future.



Global Control Valves Market: Segments

Pneumatic Control Valve Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Control ValvesMarket is segmented by actuation Technology into Manual Control Valve, Pneumatic Control Valve, Hydraulic Control Valve and Electric Control Valve. The pneumatic control valve segment of actuation technology accounted for almost 40.0% market share owing to the ability of this technology to provide precise linear motion in a wide range of temperatures. Furthermore, the high success rate of pneumatic control valves in the oil and gas industry also boosts their control valves market share. In the forecast period, growth in industrial automation and strict environmental regulations in emerging economies are projected to drive the growth of the segment.



Pharmaceuticals Sector to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Control Valves Market is segmented by application into Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Wastewater Management. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by Oil & Gas industry and the trend is estimated to continue over the forecast period owing to the rising energy demand and increasing drilling activities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. During the forecast period, the demand for control valves from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global market for control valves, given the importance of maintaining the hygiene and proper flow of raw materials needed for the manufacture of medicines. Advances in sensor and valve technology have helped pharmaceutical manufacturers to advance their production capabilities by reducing the overall cost of ownership of equipment, optimizing uptime and reducing maintenance costs.



Global Control Valves Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of smart valves and automation in industries

The increasing energy demand, due to the booming population, leads to the growth of the energy sector, which helps supply the raised energy amount. As the demand surges, consistent performance is becoming even more important, as are the advancements in the equipment required for the production, transportation, and processing of energy. To meet this demand, valves are required in power plants, which is expected to drive the growth of the control valves market during the forecast period. Growing power generation plants across the world and increasing the need for energy and power from developing economies are driving the demand for control valves. These valves are also used in nuclear power plants especially in processes such as chemical treatment, feed water, cooling water, and steam turbine control system.



Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves

Several control valve companies are investing in powerful, state-of-the-art control instrumentation as a result of spiraling demand for technologically advanced products from emerging end-use industries. This is poised to result in growing competitive, environmental, and economic pressures to offer high-rated products with a shorter return on investment. Owing to the integration of digital intelligence, these technologically advanced control valves are one of the key elements of an effective plant asset management strategy. Moreover, the growing trend of digitalization and automation in conventional plants is leading to higher demand for control valves. Therefore, control valve manufacturers are constantly engaging in R&D activities to design and develop their products according to requirements from the end-use industries.



Restrain

Huge initial investment

Valve manufacturers need to adhere to certain norms and regulations. Different regions have different certifications and policies with respect to valves. However, such diversity is hindering the growth of the valves market as industry players have to amend the same product according to the regional policies, which makes it difficult for the valve manufacturers to achieve an ideal cost of installation. To resolve this issue, they have to invest their resources in setting up manufacturing facilities across the world, thus requiring additional capital. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the forecast period



Global Control ValvesMarket: Regions

Global Control ValvesMarket is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Global Control ValvesMarket in North America held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2018 owing to excessive demand for valve replacement from a large number of active projects in the region. Significant market growth and demand for control valves in the Asia-Pacific region are driven by high economic growth rates, the development of infrastructure, increasing energy demand, and the change in control valve output from developed countries to this region. In addition, rapid industrialization and the increasing transportation sector are expected to increase oil and gas demand in these nations. The need to provide the increasing population with potable water also contributes to the establishment of desalination plants, resulting in increased demand for control valves.



Competitive Landscape:

The Global Control Valves market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger N.V. and Honeywell International Inc. hold a substantial market share in the Global Control Valves market. Other players analyzed in this report are AVK Holding A/S, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Goodwin International Limited, KITZ Corporation, Rotork Plc, Velan Inc., Swagelok Company, Armstrong International Inc., Metso Corporation, IMI plc, and Samson AGamong others



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, in September 2017, Samson AG acquired SED Flow Control GmbH, headquartered in Bad Rappenau, Germany. With this acquisition, Samson AG has expanded its product portfolio for the pharmaceuticals and biotech as well as the food and beverages domains. This acquisition will help in further strengthening Samson AG’s role in the pharmaceuticals and biotech sector.



Global Control ValvesMarket is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Control Valves Market: Key Players

Dorot Control Valves

OCV Control Valves

Norriseal - A Dover Company

SAMSON CONTROLS, INC.

Gunric Valve Pty Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Valve Group - Industrial Division

Pentair Valves & Controls

Apollo Valves - Conbraco Industries, Inc

Flowserve Corporation

