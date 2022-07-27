New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310356/?utm_source=GNW



The global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of reactive arthritis and advancements in treatment processes and methods.



Besides, advances in the healthcare industry have led to better accessibility of patient care suffering from severe conditions like reactive arthritis, contributing to the growth of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

Reiter’s syndrome is a type of inflammatory arthritis, which is also known as reactive arthritis.The painful inflammation is caused by a bacterial infection.



These bacteria are frequently found in the genital tract, such as Chlamydia trachomatis, or the bowel, such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella, and Yersinia.Genital bacteria spread through sex and usually causes no noticeable symptoms.



A pus-like or watery discharge from the genitals is observed in some cases. Bowel bacteria, on the other hand, usually cause diarrhea along with discharge and can be considered minor symptom of Reiter’s syndrome.

Rapidly increasing reactive arthritis incidences and rising demand for effective treatment are expected to drive the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market over the next five years.When compared to other types of arthritis, reactive arthritis is a rare form.



As of 2021, more than 350 million arthritis patients are affected by Rieter’s syndrome. According to the CDC, arthritis affects 24% of all adults in the United States, approx. 58.5 million people. One in every four adults has arthritis and suffers from severe joint pain.

Reiter’s syndrome affects approximately 27 per 100,000 people worldwide, with adult males aged 20 to 40 most affected. Growing population, rising instances of unprotected sexual intercourse increase the population’s chances of contracting the disease and assist in the growth of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market over the next five years.

The global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market is segmented based on drug type, dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the dosage form, the market is divided into tablets, injections, and others.



The tablet segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their easier administration and increasing pharmaceutical development of the symptomatic treatment of Reiter’s syndrome.

Key players operating in the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Plc., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment from 2017 to 2023.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market based on drug type, dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

o Antibiotics

o Corticosteroids

o Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

o Immunosuppressive Drugs

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Dosage Form:

o Tablets

o Injections

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

