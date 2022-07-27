Breast Reconstruction Market Size is projected to reach USD 790 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Reconstruction is a surgical technique that aims to make the breasts look as natural-looking as possible while redesigning and increasing their size and form. The market for breast cancer reconstruction is likely to increase due to the rise in breast cancer operations, the availability of breast-restoration options, and increased awareness about breast reconstruction. Breast cancer reconstruction is performed, improving the cosmetic appeal and giving women more confidence after breast cancer procedures such as lumpectomies, mastectomies, or other congenital disabilities. The global breast reconstruction market has grown due to the availability of competent plastic surgeons, technological improvements, and safer procedures.

Many women undergo breast reconstruction after lumpectomy and mastectomy to restore their breasts to a more natural appearance because of the rising incidence of breast cancer and its ramifications.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market/request-sample





Growing Awareness about Breast Reconstructive Procedures

After a mastectomy, many women choose to have breast reconstruction surgery. It is primarily due to the escalating worries and rising knowledge about the efficacy and safety of reconstructive procedures. Industrialized and developing nations seeing increases in living standards can see this pattern.

The increase in awareness is attributable to actions made by industry participants, stakeholders, and independent organizations like the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). To engage and inform people about reconstruction after a breast cancer diagnosis, ASPS and the Plastic Surgery Foundation launched the Breast Reconstruction Awareness campaign. The campaign's principal objective was to tell women, family members, and the media that the breast cancer loop doesn't close until a woman knows her alternatives for breast reconstruction.

Increasing Cases of Breast Cancer

The rise in breast cancer prevalence, the number of breast reconstruction procedures, and the need for an acellular dermal matrix will boost the market in 2020; WHO reported 2.3 million breast cancer diagnoses and 685,000 deaths. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, with a rate of 25.8 per 100,000 and a fatality rate of 12.7%. 13% of U.S. women have invasive breast cancer in their lifetime.

Reconstruction after mastectomy is growing worldwide. ASPS reported 78,832 breast reconstructive procedures in 2000, 106,295 in 2017.

Breast implant acellular dermal matrix . It has excellent results in patients with quick mastectomy repair. The rise in surgeons adopting acellular dermal matrices for breast reconstruction, abdominal wall reconstruction, nose reconstruction, and eyelid reconstruction has increased demand for the matrix.





Growth opportunities for the global breast reconstruction market

Improvement in 3D-printed implants

3D-printed implants can boost the market. BellaSeno and Evonik are developing 3D breast implants. BellaSeno will use Evonik's Resomer bioresorbable polymer in its Senella breast scaffolds, eliminating silicone implants.

BellaSeno intended to begin Stenella human clinical trials in Germany in 2019. Evonik offered clinical and commercial Resomer polymer . The scaffolds guide tissue growth using liposuctioned patient fat. After augmentation, reconstruction, and revision surgery, use this product. It is reabsorbed and replaced by native breast tissue. This approach avoids silicone implants and related risks, like capsular contracture, rupture, and deflation. In December 2021, Bellaseno GmbH published first-in-human data for its 3D-printed biodegradable Stenella scaffold packed with an autologous fat graft to repair a 22-year-old patient's pectus excavatum.

Report Scope Report Metric Details Market Size USD 790 Million by 2030 CAGR 6.12% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, Placement, Shape, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Allergan Inc, GC Aesthetics, Ideal Implant, Incorporated, Sientra Inc, CEREPLAS, AbbVie Inc Key Market Opportunities Implants were developed using 3D printing Key Market Drivers Increasing people's awareness regarding the therapy of breast reconstruction

Increasing cases of breast cancer

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/breast-reconstruction-market





Regional analysis of the global breast reconstruction market

According to region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Without a doubt, the market was controlled by the North American region. One of the most important reasons driving the market expansion in this region is the sharp rise in breast cancer incidence, increased awareness of the many types of breast reconstruction operations , and the number of breast reconstruction products that have received FDA clearance. According to Breastcancer.Org, implant-based breast reconstruction is one of the most common surgeries in the United States. In 2019, more than 107k breast reconstruction surgeries were performed in the U.S., and implants were used in about 80% of those procedures.

The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, was considered to be the fastest-growing segment, progressing effectively throughout the anticipated period (2022-2030)

Key Highlights

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market was valued at USD 462.98 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 790.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.12% .

was valued at USD 462.98 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach . The global market for breast reconstruction is divided into segments based on product, procedure, placement, shape, end-user, and region. The product categories include acellular dermal matrix, tissue expanders, and breast implants. The breast implants market category has the most significant market share.

for breast reconstruction is divided into segments based on product, procedure, placement, shape, end-user, and region. The product categories include acellular dermal matrix, tissue expanders, and breast implants. The breast implants market category has the most significant market share. The segments covered by the procedure are immediate, delayed, and revision. Immediate reconstruction procedure dominates the market.

by the procedure are immediate, delayed, and revision. Immediate reconstruction procedure dominates the market. Sub-muscular insertion , sub-glandular insertion, and dual-plane insertion are the three segments according to placement. It takes less time and is better to implant subcutaneously; this segment dominates the market.

, sub-glandular insertion, and dual-plane insertion are the three segments according to placement. It takes less time and is better to implant subcutaneously; this segment dominates the market. Based on shape , the market is bifurcated into round and anatomical implants.

, the market is bifurcated into round and anatomical implants. The market is divided into hospitals, specialized surgery centres, and clinics based on end-users. The hospital segment dominates the market.

According to region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market/request-sample





List of Top Breast Reconstruction Market Companies

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Allergan Inc

GC Aesthetics

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Sientra Inc

CEREPLAS

AbbVie Inc

KOKEN CO. LTD

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

Sebbin

PMT Corporation

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Arion Laboratories

AirXpanders

Integra Lifesciences

Establishment Labs SA

DPS Technology Development Ltd

Wanhe





Segmentation of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market

By Product

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Tissue Expanders

Breast Implants

By Procedure

Immediate

Delayed

Revision

By Placement

Sub-Muscular Insertion

Sub-Glandular Insertion

Dual-Plane Insertion

By Shape

Round Implants

Anatomical Implants

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialized Surgery Centres

Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Breast Reconstruction Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Acellular Dermal Matrix Market Size & Forecast Tissue Expanders Market Size & Forecast Procedure Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Immediate Market Size & Forecast Delayed Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Procedure Canada By Product By Procedure Mexico By Product By Procedure Latin America By Product By Procedure Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Procedure France By Product By Procedure U.K. By Product By Procedure Italy By Product By Procedure Spain By Product By Procedure Rest of Europe By Product By Procedure Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Procedure China By Product By Procedure Australia By Product By Procedure India By Product By Procedure South Korea By Product By Procedure Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Procedure Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Procedure South Africa By Product By Procedure Kuwait By Product By Procedure Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Procedure Company Profile Johnson & Johnson Services Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Mentor Worldwide LLC Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allergan Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market/toc





Market News

In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new MENTOR Memory Gel boost breast implant manufactured by Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson).

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new MENTOR Memory Gel boost breast implant manufactured by Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson). In May 2022, GC Aesthetics®, Inc. (GCA), a medical technology firm specializing in providing Healthcare Aesthetic Solutions, recently announced the debut of an Innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC) Reconstruction Implant called FixNipTM NRI.

GC Aesthetics®, Inc. (GCA), a medical technology firm specializing in providing Healthcare Aesthetic Solutions, recently announced the debut of an Innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC) Reconstruction Implant called FixNipTM NRI. In February 2022, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a multinational medical technology company with a focus on enhancing the health and wellbeing of women, in particular in the areas of breast aesthetics and reconstruction, recently announced that it had sold more than two million Motiva Implants® globally.

News Media

How Boosting Advanced Imaging Could Improve Rural Health in the US?

Oncology Market Potential Revenue and Future Growth with Healthy CAGR by 2029

Here is All You Need to Know About Cancer

India Cancer Market is Registering Over 1 Million New Cases Every Year





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Breast Pump Market : Information by Product (Open, Closed), Technology (Manual Pumps), Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), Ownership (Purchased, Rented), and Region—Forecast till 2030

Breast Biopsy Market : Information by Product (Biopsy Needles), Biopsy Type (Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)), Guidance(Image-Guided Biopsy), and Region-Forecast till 2029

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market : Information by Machine Type (Wire Localization, Radioisotope Localization), Usage (Tumor Identification), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Breast Implants Market : Information by Product (Saline and Silicone), Application (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), End User (Hospitals), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Breast Augmentation Market : Information by Product (Silicone Breast Implants), Shape (Round), Application (Cosmetic Surgery), End-Use (Hospitals), and Region -Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.