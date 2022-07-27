New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310355/?utm_source=GNW



The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer.



Growing ovarian cancer awareness has led to increased demand for timely cancer detection, leading to global ovarian cancer diagnostics market growth.

Ovarian cancer is one of the major causes of rising mortality rates among female populations worldwide, which is fueling the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market over the next five years.Cancer in the ovaries and cysts are becoming more common due to various factors such as environmental factors and genetic mutations.



The advancement of healthcare services and improved patient care services will further support the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the coming years.

Cancer is a chronic disease in which tumors and cysts form in specific organs or organ sites that are abnormal and do not undergo complete cell growth before division, resulting in lumps.These cancer lumps interfere with the functioning of the organ as well as the entire human body system, thereby deteriorating the patient’s health.



Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that affects women’s egg-producing organs, the ovaries.Ovarian cancer is difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are vague and are often detected only after cancer has spread through the stomach and pelvis, making it difficult to cure.



As a result, improved diagnostic processes and techniques are required to determine the cancer stage to treat. Furthermore, the rising mortality rate from ovarian cancer is concerning, emphasizing the importance of early detection so that treatment can be provided.

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market is segmented based on diagnosis type, cancer type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on diagnosis type, the market is further segmented into diagnostic imaging, blood test, biopsy, and others.



The diagnostic imaging segment is expected to dominate the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market on account of the increasing importance of early diagnosis and cancer staging.

Key players operating in the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Foundation Medicine), MiRXES Pte Ltd, GinaLife, Luminex Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., among others.



