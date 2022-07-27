Food Lion Feeds Partners and Neighbors Help Provide 16 Million Meals to Fight Child Hunger This Summer

SALISBURY, N.C., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, in partnership with its customers, helped to provide more than 16 million meals* to fight child hunger through its third annual Summers Without Hunger campaign. Nearly 22 million children count on school-provided meals, but less than 17% have access to summer meal programs.



From June 1 to July 5, 2022, Food Lion neighbors were able to make a $5 donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and 33 local Feeding America member food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Donations were accepted both in-store and through Food Lion To Go. In addition, all customers’ donations were matched by 10 Food Lion suppliers: Campbell's, Coca-Cola, Frito Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Pepsi Beverages and Unilever.

“One in six children face hunger, and our Summers Without Hunger campaign aims to change that,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “We care about nourishing our neighbors in need and fighting child hunger. We are grateful for our neighbors and participating supplier partners who supported this critical cause to help us fight summer hunger and make a difference in the lives of children who are food insecure.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0add9b9d-f2c5-4621-8225-9546623ea8a3