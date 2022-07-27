New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monkeypox Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310354/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth can be attributed to the sudden outburst of the viral infection among the population across Europe and United States.



In the year 2003, monkeypox caused a commotion because it spread quickly, and the number of affected patients exceeded 40 in a matter of weeks.Although the disease spread was relatively well-controlled, the recent outbreak of infection and rapidly increasing cases pose a threat for another possible pandemic.



Hence, the demand for effective treatment, vaccination, and other rare disease therapeutics are expected to support the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market over the next five years.

There is currently no specific treatment or defined pharmaceutical for the disease, but symptomatic treatment is possible, and an increase in demand for pain and itch relief due to boils and rashes are positively influencing the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads like a highly communicable disease through mere touch and use of infected patient’s material.The virus is related to smallpox, and the vaccination and drugs used to control smallpox are also somewhat effective against monkeypox diseases.



Although no specific vaccine or treatment drug has yet been commercialised, research is still ongoing. Patients with compromised immunity, those suffering from chronic disease, certain skin conditions such as eczema, those recovering from a recent pandemic, and those suffering from other anti-viral infections are all at high risk of contracting the monkeypox.

Growing demand for timely vaccines and potential disease treatments may support the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market in the next five years.Governments are actively investing in the research and development of effective vaccines and drugs to control disease spread and treat affected patients.



In addition, the government is taking steps to promote drug development using genetic engineering tools in order to provide vaccination in the event that the virus evolves and affects a larger portion of the population.

Genomic sequencing for the virus would elucidate the specific infection-causing sequences, which could aid in the early diagnosis of the viral infection and the development of effective vaccines for the population at risk of infection in the coming years. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures by the population is fuelling growing investments for the developmen to new vaccines, which is likely to aid the global monkeypox therapeutics market in the next five years.

The global monkeypox therapeutics market segmentation is based on treatment, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on treatment, the market is divided into smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG).



The smallpox vaccine segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global monkeypox therapeutics market due to the rising number of cases of monkeypox.

Key players operating in the global monkeypox therapeutics market are Chimerix Inc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Hetero Drugs Limited, Mylan N.V., Piramal Enterprises Limited, Olon S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, CIDIC Company Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global monkeypox therapeutics from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global monkeypox therapeutics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global monkeypox therapeutics market based on treatment, end user, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global monkeypox therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global monkeypox therapeutics market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global monkeypox therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:

o Smallpox Vaccine

o Antivirals

o Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)

• Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

Australia

Singapore

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Sweden

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

Nigeria



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global monkeypox therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

