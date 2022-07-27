Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.75%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preimplantation genetic testing, also known as preimplantation genetic diagnosis , is a procedure for checking for problems in embryos created by in vitro fertilization before being implanted. Preimplantation genetic testing allows doctors to detect flaws in embryos and selectively implant healthy embryos in the uterus, increasing the likelihood of a genetically healthy kid being born.

Preimplantation genetic testing aids people in preventing hereditary illnesses from being passed down through the generations. Preimplantation procedures entail several processes, including collecting eggs from the mother or an egg donor, fertilized in vitro. Following fertilization, fertilized eggs are screened for a variety of genetic disorders.

Unfit embryos are destroyed, whereas healthy embryos can be frozen and saved for later use. Healthy embryos are implanted to induce pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic testing can also be used to determine a woman's gender.

However, there are significant ethical concerns with this application right now. Preimplantation genetic testing is becoming more common as a fertility treatment option among sex-linked genetic condition carriers, single-gene donors, people with chromosomal problems, older women seeking pregnancy, and women who have had many abortions.





Improved Healthcare and Awareness

Demand for better healthcare and higher disposable income create advanced diagnostic and treatment options opportunities. Early diagnostic approaches have acquired importance in healthcare during genetic IVF and other artificial insemination operations to prevent physical malformations and health difficulties in babies. Preimplantation diagnostic testing can detect cystic fibrosis, congenital hearing loss, and thalassemia by examining embryonic genetic differences. Governments and non-profits promote early genetic illness identification to improve women's and children's health.





Birth Malformations Are Rising

Single-gene, mitochondrial, and other gene-related disorders have increased the need for preimplantation diagnostic and screening techniques. According to the state's Department of Health, approximately 1 in 28 newborns in Florida is born with a congenital impairment. PGD is utilized before IVF for a successful pregnancy. PGD is utilized in IVF cycles for women who have experienced several miscarriages or a chromosomally abnormal pregnancy. PGD could help couples with inherited diseases.





Opportunity Growth for The Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Infertility in Nearly All Women and Genetic Diseases Caused by Chemically Processed Food Consumption

As a result of the incidence of infertility in almost all women and genetic problems caused by chemically processed food consumption, there is potential for the market to grow. As a result, preimplantation genetic treatment is required, lowering the risk of genetic abnormalities and other anomalies in the embryo and aiding in delivering a healthy kid. As a result, preimplantation genetic testing opens many possibilities for genetically engineered kids. There is a potential to use preimplantation genetic testing in this situation. It has a very positive impact on the market.





Regional analysis of the global preimplantation genetic testing market

The market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, North America surpassed Europe as the leading region in the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market, accounting for most sales. It is due to an increase in the country's population and money spent on healthcare. As of 2019, 489 fertility clinics in the United States provide ART solutions, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. The states with the highest proportion of ART births are Massachusetts, Columbia, and New Jersey. Furthermore, as people become more aware of healthy embryos in poorer countries, preimplantation genetic diagnosis is likely to become more profitable.

The Europe region is the second-largest market, owing to lifestyle changes and high fertility rates in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

Despite its smaller size than the top two markets, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow fastest throughout the projection period. China, India, and Japan are the major Asian-Pacific markets, ascribed to the large population and high fertility rates linked with changing lifestyles, resulting in a demand for preimplantation genetic testing technologies.

Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia are the market leaders in Latin America and the Middle East. It can be ascribed to these countries' higher healthcare spending.



Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.49 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.75% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Procedure Type, Technology , Product and Service, Application and End-users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Oxford Gene Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SciGene Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Coopersurgical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Natera Inc, Yikon Genomics

An increase in the total number of congenital disorders

Key Highlights

The global preimplantation genetic testing market Size was valued at USD 1.08 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.75% .

was valued at USD 1.08 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030 with a . The global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented based on procedure type, product and service, application, end-users and region. Further, based on procedure type, the market is divided into preimplantation genetic diagnosis and preimplantation genetic screening.

based on procedure type, product and service, application, end-users and region. Further, based on procedure type, the market is divided into preimplantation genetic diagnosis and preimplantation genetic screening. Based on product & service , the market is divided into Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism, Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Validation Biomarkers and Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization. The next-generation sequencing segment dominated the market.

, the market is divided into Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism, Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Validation Biomarkers and Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization. The next-generation sequencing segment dominated the market. The application-based segment is divided into Single Gene Disorders, X-Linked Disorders, Aneuploidy, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities and HLA Typing. The aneuploidy segment dominated the market.

is divided into Single Gene Disorders, X-Linked Disorders, Aneuploidy, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities and HLA Typing. The aneuploidy segment dominated the market. According to end-users, the market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic labs and service providers, maternity centres and fertility clinics, and research laboratories and academic institutes. The maternity centres & fertility clinics segment dominated the market.

the market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic labs and service providers, maternity centres and fertility clinics, and research laboratories and academic institutes. The maternity centres & fertility clinics segment dominated the market. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominates the global market for preimplantation genetic testing.





Competitive Analysis of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Oxford Gene Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SciGene Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Coopersurgical Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina Inc.

Natera Inc

Yikon Genomics





Segmentation of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

By Procedure Type

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

By Technology

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Validation Biomarkers

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

By Product and Service

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

By Application

Single Gene Disorders

X-Linked Disorders

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

HLA Typing

By End-users

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Maternity Centres & Fertility Clinics

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, the Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players

April 2022 , Illumina Provides Financial Assistance to a Preeminent German Hospital to Improve the Rate of Genetic Disease Diagnosis in Seriously Ill Children.

, Illumina Provides Financial Assistance to a Preeminent German Hospital to Improve the Rate of Genetic Disease Diagnosis in Seriously Ill Children. April 2022, Natera, Inc. is a global pioneer in cell-free DNA testing. It has revealed the outcomes of large, real-world research demonstrating a high yield rate for positive genetic findings using the company's RenasightTM test in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

