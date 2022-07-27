New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lipid Based Formulations Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310353/?utm_source=GNW



The global lipid based formulations market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry and rising demands for advanced medicines.



Besides, the rapidly growing demand for orally administered medicine is expected to boost the global lipid based formulations market.

Lipid-based formulations are bio-chemical compounds synthesized artificially to facilitate drug administration while ensuring drug safety and bio-solubility for digestion and faster action of the main drug component inside the formulation.Lipid-based formulations enable the drug’s primary mechanism of action, which leads to bioavailability.



In layman’s terms, highly water-soluble drugs that dissolve in the beginning of the gut may not reach the target site or target organ, which reduces their efficacy.A lipid-based formulation is used to counteract this effect.



Lipids form hydrophobic bonds around the drug, preventing it from dissolving completely or partially until it reaches the target site.

Consistent research and development of drugs to improve bioavailability, effect on the target site, and improve drug facilitation to create its effect at the target site is anticipated to drive the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the next five years.

Governments in major economies are actively investing in their respective healthcare sectors to improve services and products and provide the best possible patient care.Increased chronic, infectious, and communicable disease prevalence is anticipated to drive growth in the global lipid-based formulations market over the next five years.



Consistent research and technological advancement for pharmaceutical product development and advancement of drug delivery systems are also expected to support the growth of the global lipid-based formulations market over the next five years.

The global lipid based formulations market is segmented on the basis of source of lipids, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on source of lipids, the market is differentiated between natural and chemically synthesized sources.

Key players operating in the global lipid based formulations market are Novartis AG, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global lipid based formulations from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global lipid based formulations market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global lipid based formulations market based on source of liquid, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global lipid based formulations market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global lipid based formulations market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global lipid based formulations market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global lipid based formulations market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global lipid based formulations market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global lipid based formulations market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lipid based formulations market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Source of Lipids:

o Natural

o Chemically Synthesized

• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Application:

o Fungal Diseases

o Oncology

o Gene Therapy

o Antiviral Vaccines

o Others

• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global lipid based formulations market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310353/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________