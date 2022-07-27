New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310351/?utm_source=GNW



The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing geriatric population susceptible to several chronic illnesses such as cancer is propelling the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.



Breast cancer incidence and prevalence rates are expected to rise globally, boosting the global breast cancer therapeutics market.As a result, significant investment in research and development activities and technological advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promote breast cancer therapeutics.



Continuous advancements aid in the molecular understanding of breast cancer, and the introduction of novel solutions have reduced breast cancer mortality rates in recent years. Newly developed therapeutics effectively slow cancerous cell growth and proliferation, which is projected to boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.



The rising global prevalence of breast cancer and increasing demand for effective treatments for a large number of patients are expected to drive growth in the breast cancer therapeutics market.Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and improved diagnostic solutions are expected to drive market growth.



Because of the numerous benefits of preventive care and early treatment, individuals sought diagnostic procedures, fueling the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth.



The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow as a result of government breast cancer screening initiatives and supportive programmes introduced by public organisations.According to the WHO report, early detection of breast cancer helps to reduce breast cancer mortality and increases the survival rate among patients with breast cancer.



Many governments around the world encourage people to get screened for breast cancer, particularly women over the age of 50. Screening initiatives and public awareness campaigns are expected to increase the use of drugs for the effective treatment of breast cancer, propelling the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.



The global breast cancer therapeutics market is segmented into type, end users, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapies, targeted therapy, and others.



The targeted therapy is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global breast cancer treatment market, owing to emergence of personalized approach to improve clinical outcomes. Besides, developments in the treatment of metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer have further accelerated the utilization of target-based therapies.



Key players operating in the global breast cancer treatment market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck Co. & Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Halozyme Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global breast cancer therapeutics from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global breast cancer therapeutics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global breast cancer therapeutics market based on therapy, end user, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global breast cancer therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global breast cancer therapeutics market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global breast cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Therapy:

o Chemotherapy

Anthracyclines

Taxanes

Antimetabolites

Others

o Hormone Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

Aromatase Inhibitors

Others

o Immunotherapies

o Targeted Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Herceptin

Others

o Others

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global breast cancer therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________