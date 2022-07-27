New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Product Type By Nature By Application By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310339/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive venting membrane market is expected to register growth at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the massive demand from the developing economies, including China, and India, along with the rise in the per capita income of consumers.



Besides, improved living standards of the global population and are driving the demand for the global automotive venting membrane market.Launch of novel automotive venting membranes in the market to ensure the functionality of electronic enclosures and high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global automotive venting membrane market in the next five years.



Moreover, growing availability of various types of automotive venting membranes such as PTFE and ePTFE as well as expanding automotive industry are expected to push the demand for automotive venting membranes in the coming years.



The global automotive venting membrane market is segmented into product type, nature, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of key market players in the region and the use of advanced technologies to upgrade the automotive structure.

Major players operating in the global automotive venting membrane market are Membrane Solutions LLC, Rogers Corporation, Clarcor Industrial Air, Advantec MFS Inc., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Sterlitech Corporation, Porex Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trinity Technology Group, Saint-Gobain Hanglas Sekurit Co Ltd, among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global automotive venting membrane market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive venting membrane market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global automotive venting membrane market based on product type, nature, application, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive venting membrane market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive venting membrane market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive venting membrane market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive venting membrane market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive venting membrane market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive venting membrane market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive venting membrane manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to automotive venting membrane market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Product Type:

o PTFE & ePTFE Membrane

o Polypropylene Membrane

o Others

• Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Nature:

o Hydrophobic

o Hydrophilic

o Oleophobic

• Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Application:

o Electronic Control Units

o Motors

o Sensors

o Others

• Global Automotive Venting Membrane Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Iraq

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive venting membrane market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

