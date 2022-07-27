Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 17 August 2022

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “Company”) will be held on Wednesday 17 August 2022 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com Tlph: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Ensurge: Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to- roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

