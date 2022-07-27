ACAMS Launches CCAS Scholarship Program for BIPOC Professionals Seeking Crypto-Related Compliance Training

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the important roles that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) play in the global compliance sector, ACAMS is launching a new scholarship for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) professionals seeking to enroll in the new Certified Cryptoasset Anti-Financial Crime Specialist (CCAS) certification program. Under the initiative, ACAMS will award the CCAS Scholarship to 30 BIPOC compliance practitioners in the anti-financial crime (AFC) space, granting them a one-year member membership to the association free-of-cost and a waiver of all fees for the CCAS exam package, including study materials and access to the program’s Virtual Classroom series.

The new AFC crypto certification, which will be available from Q4 2022, is designed to equip AFC professionals working in banks, non-bank financial institutions, and the crypto sector with the knowledge and skillset necessary to mitigate the financial-crime risks associated with virtual assets. CCAS applicants will train on how cryptoassets and the distributed blockchain ledger function as well as the anti-money laundering (AML) and risk-management controls that can prevent criminal exploitation of the technology.

Scholarship recipients who successfully complete the CCAS program will be among the first in the world to obtain the new certification, which was developed under the guidance of subject-matter experts with backgrounds in law enforcement, regulatory oversight, and AFC compliance within the crypto space and traditional banking, payments, and money services sectors.

“The CCAS Scholarship is not only a recognition of the fact that DEI is a core value of the global AFC community, but it’s also a way to strengthen institutions by helping to bring talented compliance practitioners to the table,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “As many of the most seasoned AFC professionals well know, having a diversity of perspectives and experiences inhouse can be critical for compliance teams seeking to fight financial crime effectively.”

“As the crypto industry continues to evolve in ways that challenge institutions and draw the scrutiny of regulators and law enforcement, it’s fundamentally important that AFC teams are trained and ready to look at financial activity with fresh eyes.”

The initiative is the second of its kind for ACAMS following the launch in June 2021 of the CAFCA Scholarship, which waived costs for 30 BIPOC professionals taking part in the Certified AML FinTech Compliance Associate (CAFCA) program. As with the CAFCA initiative, CCAS Scholarship winners will be selected by a panel of representatives from ACAMS and the broader AFC industry.

Applicants can apply for the CCAS Scholarship through August 31, 2022. Winners will be announced on October 31, 2022.

Find out more about the scholarship’s criteria and application process here: https://www.acams.org/en/resources/diversity-equity-inclusion/scholarships/the-ccas-scholarship

Learn how the new CCAS certification can help shield institutions from crypto-related compliance risks here: https://www.acams.org/en/certifications/certified-cryptoasset-anti-financial-crime-specialist-certification-ccas

