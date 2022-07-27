Former member of the Board of Directors Lukas H. Lundin passes away

English Swedish

Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy” or the “Company”) regrets to announce the death of former member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Lukas H. Lundin, in Geneva, Switzerland on 26 July 2022 at the age of 64, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.



Over the past 40 years, Lukas Lundin was the driving force behind the tremendous success of The Lundin Group of Companies, including Lundin Energy that recently transformed into Orrön Energy. Lukas started his career in the international energy and mining sectors in the early 1980s working side-by-side with his father, the late Adolf H. Lundin.

Under the leadership of Lukas and his brother Ian, and in close cooperation with the rest of the Lundin family, the Lundin Group of Companies has grown into an internationally recognized group of energy and mining companies with operations around the globe, employing more than 15,000 people and creating opportunities for tens of thousands more.

The 11 companies that make up the Lundin Group of Companies have a combined market capitalization in excess of USD 11 billion.

Lukas Lundin was involved in Lundin Energy and its predecessor companies from the earliest days and was instrumental in the recently concluded combination of Lundin Energy’s E&P assets with Aker BP, a transaction which gave birth to what is today Orrön Energy.

Lukas Lundin’s sons Harry, Adam, Jack and William say in a joint statement:

“Our father is our biggest inspiration. His passion for the industries to which he devoted his life was unparalleled. Lukas saw people as the key to success and spent decades building some of the strongest management teams in our industries. He always strived to empower those working with him and continuously pushed us to aim higher. We could not have had a better father and mentor.

“Our family is deeply saddened about Lukas’ passing but takes comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on for generations to come. Having worked side-by-side with Lukas for many years, all of us look forward to continuing to build on the successes of the companies within the Lundin Group - with the support of our shareholders and stakeholders, not least the members of the local communities where we operate. The companies in the Lundin Group stand stronger than ever and the Lundin family is united in our commitment to remain long-term shareholders.”

Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO of Orrön Energy comments:

“Lukas Lundin has been pivotal not only in the success and growth of the Lundin Group companies but in creating and nurturing the culture, leadership and assets that have continually delivered for shareholders and stakeholders over many decades. He had such a contagious enthusiasm and drive for business, finding untapped potential and opportunity where others didn’t and his long-term vision allowed companies to create significant value, also through long periods of difficult market conditions.”

“It was an honour to have worked with Lukas, and on behalf of Orrön Energy our thoughts and condolences are with the Lundin Family. Lukas’ energy, vision and steadfast resolve will be missed, but his legacy will live on through all of us in the Lundin Group, guided by the next generation of the Lundin Family.”





For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com





Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewables company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy has a portfolio of high quality and cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, no debt and the financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions. With a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of organic growth, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.





Disclaimer Information

Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment