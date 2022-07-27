New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabric Market, By Vehicle Type By Application By Fabric Type By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310337/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive fabric market is expected to witness growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of vehicles, owing to rising personal disposable income of the population and rapid urbanization.



Car fabrics are made from a specific kind of material, which is used to enhance aesthetics of the vehicle.They are also employed in the vehicle’s acoustics to reduce noise and shield the inside from the outside environment.



Auto upholstery and vehicle interiors, such as the dashboard, seats, headliners, and interior carpets, frequently utilize automotive fabrics.These materials are intended to provide drivers and passengers with the utmost comfort, security, and safety.



Additionally, they improve the interior atmosphere by giving car a luxurious appearance. Additionally, the market is driven by increased demand for automotive fabrics for various end-use applications, including pre-assembled interior components, upholstery, airbags, safety belts, and floor coverings. Besides, R&D initiatives and high investments by market players for the development of environmental-friendly and lightweight fabric materials are contributing to the market growth.



The global automotive fabric market is segmented into vehicle type, application, fabric type, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The rise in disposable income of consumers and high demand for passenger cars is driving the market growth in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive fabric market are Takata Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, SRF Limited, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Tenowo GmbH, ACME MILLS COMPANY, Glen Raven, Inc, Haartz Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global automotive fabric market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive fabric market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global automotive fabric market based on vehicle type, application, fabric type, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive fabric market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive fabric market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive fabric market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive fabric market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive fabric market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive fabric market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive fabric manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to automotive fabric market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive fabric market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Fabric Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium and Heavy Truck

o Bus and Coaches

• Global Automotive Fabric Market, By Application:

o Floor Covering

o Upholstery

o Pre-assembled Interior Components

o Tires

o Safety-Belts

o Airbags

• Global Automotive Fabric Market, By Fabric Type:

o Polyester

o Vinyl

o Leather

o Nylon

o Others

• Global Automotive Fabric Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive fabric market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

