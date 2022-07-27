New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Vehicle Type, By Component, By Supply Mode, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310336/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the increasing age of vehicles traveled and stringent emission regulations due to the surging penetration of diesel vehicles in the region are driving growth of the global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market.



Growing utilization of diesel exhaust fluid in commercial vehicles and across various end-use industries including automotive, marine, and aerospace, are further expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. However, fluctuations in the price of urea and increased electric vehicle penetration are projected to hinder the market growth in the next five years.



The global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented into vehicle type, component, supply mode, region, and company.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years, 2023-2027.



Massive demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles and standardization of diesel exhaust fluid and tanks in the region are driving the market growth in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market are Air Liquide (Airgas), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BASF SE, Yara International, Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Cf International Holdings, Inc, Brenntag AG, Graco Inc., Cummins Inc., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), among others.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o OTR

• Global Automotive Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Component:

o SCR Catalyst

o DEF Tank

o DEF Injector

o DEF Supply Module

o DEF Sensor

o NOX Sensor

• Global Automotive Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Supply Mode:

o Cans & Bottles

o Intermediate Bulk Container

o Bulk

o Pump

• Global Automotive Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive diesel exhaust fluid market.



