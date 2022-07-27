New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type, By Raw Material, By Phase, By Form, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310335/?utm_source=GNW



The global mushroom cultivation market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as growing per capita mushroom consumption and the rise in awareness about the multiple benefits of mushroom consumption are driving the market growth.



Surge in demand for vegan and natural food in the diet and increasing health-consciousness among consumers are the prominent factors expected to accelerate the demand for the global mushroom cultivation market. Also, rise in the efforts by the market players to adopt the latest technologies will boost the commercial production of mushrooms, which is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the global mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period.



Global mushroom cultivation is segmented based on type, raw material, phase, form, application, region, and company.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share for the next five years, 2023-2027.



China is the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms across the world .An increase in the cultivation of mushrooms along with the increasing consumption in the region are expected to fuel the demand for mushrooms in the country.



Also, the adoption of the latest technology for mushroom cultivation by the market players is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the growth of the global mushroom cultivation market in the forecast period.

Major players operating in the mushroom cultivation market are Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd, Walsh Mushrooms Group, South Mill Mushrooms Sales Inc., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Fresh Mushroom Europe NV, L F Lambert Spawn Co, Polar Shiitake Oy, and others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global mushroom cultivation market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global mushroom cultivation market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global mushroom cultivation market based on type, raw material, phase, form, application, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global mushroom cultivation market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global mushroom cultivation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mushroom cultivation market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mushroom cultivation market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global mushroom cultivation market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global mushroom cultivation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Mushroom cultivation manufacturers, suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to mushroom cultivation

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global mushroom cultivation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type:

o Button Mushroom

o Oyster Mushroom

o Shiitake Mushroom

o Others

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Raw Material:

o Animal Based

o Bio-Based Industrial Trash

o Others

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Phase:

o Composting

o Spawning

o Casing

o Pinning

o Harvesting

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Form:

o Canned

o Frozen

o Fresh

o Dried

o Others

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Application:

o Bedding

o Cushion

• Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mushroom cultivation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310335/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________