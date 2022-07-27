Vegetable Oil Market is Projected to Reach USD 345.93 Billion by 2029 | Analysed by Share, Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest released by Data Bridge Market Research titled, Global Vegetable Oil Market Report which provides a detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. The Vegetable Oil market report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, and the end-user's organization type. Key players are taking actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and competitive analysis in the Vegetable Oil industry. The vegetable Oil market report consists of information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. The Vegetable Oil market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue.

The vegetable oil market which was growing at a value of 241.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 345.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Overview:-

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are becoming more conscious of the food they consume. People are more likely to use vegetable oil for household cooking because it is said that less animal fat is always better. The wide suitability of vegetable oil has influenced many manufacturers to produce various types of products using vegetable oil.

Vegetable oils are extracted from a variety of plant seeds, including palm, sunflower, and mustard. Vegetable oils are composed of fatty acid triglycerides, which are glycerol esters and are chemically known as fat. They are frequently used as a substitute for animal fats and petrochemicals in both food and non-food applications.

Some of the major players operating in the vegetable oil market are:

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (U.S.)

Kraton Corporation (Netherlands)

Eagle Imports (U.S.)

PAG KIMYA SAN. TIC. LTD. STI. (Turkey)

GrantChem, Inc. (U.S.)

LLC PK "XimProm" (Russia)

AKAY TIC SAN KOLL STI - YUKSEL AKAYLAR (Turkey)

Fujian Qina Trading Co. Ltd. (China)

IBRAHIM WALI MOHAMMAD & CO

G.C. RUTTEMAN & Co. B.V

MALPLAST INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Akay Ticaret Ve Sanayi Koll.Sti

Matole Ltd (Hungary)

Finis Vegetable Oil B.V. (Netherlands)

Bettcher Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.)

BAADER (Germany)

Dover Corporation

Opportunity:-

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases has resulted in a shift in consumer dietary habits around the world. As a result, market leaders are introducing minimally processed and organic vegetable oil alternatives. This, along with numerous initiatives undertaken by various governments to promote bio-based products such as vegetable oils, is stimulating market growth.

Recent development

Bunge Loders Croklaan expanded its oils and fats portfolio in 2021 to meet European organic demand, providing a consistent and scalable supply of organic oils and fats such as sunflower, rapeseed, soy, palm, shea, and coconut.

Cargill Incorporated purchased and improved an edible oil refinery in Nellore, India, in 2021, investing USD 35 million to purchase and improve the facility, which will increase edible oil production volume and allow the company to extend its existing supply chain to meet consumer demands.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad opened the 'Palm Oil Experience Centre' in Carey Island, Selangor, in 2019. It is intended to serve as an educational hub where visitors can learn more about palm oil as well as the company's operations.

Critical Insights Related to the Vegetable oils Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Vegetable Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of the food sector and constant product innovations

The expansion of the foodservice industry around the world and the increased use of vegetable oils in the biofuels production process are driving growth in the forecast period. The market is expanding as a result of various market players around the world working on product innovations. Furthermore, the growing demand for biofuel in both developed and developing economies contributes to the market's expansion.

Sustainable approaches by the manufacturers and growing applications from various industries

There are many creative applications for vegetable oil, including leather preservation, lamp oil, household lubricant, paint remover, hair moisturiser, and many more. The growing emphasis of the consumer masses on reducing waste and increasing recycling efforts has pushed the development of sustainable approaches.

The growing emphasis on sustainability, combined with the growing enthusiasm for DIY, is likely to fuel the use of the product in the forecast period. Due to the UCO's unique properties can be used as a protective medium against external factors such as dust, sand, and others. The product's various applications as a lubricant, moisturiser, preservative, and others are likely to push its market growth over the forecast period.

Restraints:-

High vegetable oil pricing variables result in a lack of working capital required to continue the production process, restraining the market and further challenging the vegetable oil market in the forecasted period.

This vegetable oil market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the vegetable oil market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Segmentation:-

Product Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Others

Application

Food

Animal Feed

Industrial

Vegetable Oil Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the vegetable oil market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominated the vegetable oil market. This is due to increased accessibility of various food and beverage manufacturers, increased research and advancement in the food industry, and increased government initiatives. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), per capita vegetable oil consumption is increasing by 3.1 percent per year, and India is the world's largest importer of vegetable oil, contributing to the market's growth.

