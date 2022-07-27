Nexity 2022 half-year results: Resilient first half results

English French

Paris – France, 27 July 2022, 17h45 CEST

Resilient first half results

Cautious management of development activities

Strong growth of Services

Annual objectives specified

Cautious management of residential development: commercial launches postponed

Recovery in permits granted, but commercial launches postponed to manage the consequences of inflation and protect margins

Anticipation of a 17% market decline in 2022 (estimated at ~130,000 units vs. 157,000 in 2021)

Nexity's robustness: 7,639 reservations in the first half (-9% in volume, -5% in value)





Financial performance: resilience in development activities, strong growth in services, indebtedness under control

Revenue of €1,964 million, with service activities up by 9%

Current operating profit of €110m, i.e. a half-year margin of 5.6%, not representative of annual performance

Solid financial structure: net debt of €878m, i.e. 2.3x EBITDA, highest point of annual debt





2022 targets specified to better reflect the uncertainty of the macro-economic environment

Confirmation of over 14% market share in 2022, in a new home market now expected to decline

Maintain a high operating margin around 8% based on revenue at least equal to 2021

Nexity is well-prepared to address the tremendous needs of the sustainable city

Closing of the acquisition of the Angelotti Group, a leading residential developer in Occitanie (south of France), expected at year-end

Investor Day on 28 September: accelerating Nexity's integrated real estate operator model for sustainable cities

H1 2022 KEY FIGURES1

BUSINESS ACTIVITY FINANCIAL RESULTS H1 2022 Change (€m) H1 2022 H1 2021 22 vs 21 New home reservations in France vs. H1 2021 Revenue 1,964 2,063 -5% Volume 7,639 units -9% Operating profit 110 133 -17% Value €1,756m -5% Operating margin (% of revenue) 5.6% 6.4% -80 bps Commercial real estate Net profit – Group share 54 75 -27% Order intake €92m (€m) Jun-22 Dec-21 Development outlook vs. Dec-21 Net debt2 878 598 Backlog €6.5bn -1% x EBITDA after leases (12 month) 2,3x 1,5x

1 Data on a like-for-like basis i.e without businesses sold in H1 2021: Century 21 consolidated until 31 March and Ægide-Domitys consolidated until 30 June 2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode 2 Net debt before leases.

VÉRONIQUE BÉDAGUE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

« The geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty leads us to manage our operations with greater caution. To cope with inflationary pressures, we are more selective in launching operations and take the time to work on optimising our products in terms of both cost and selling price. Finally, once the launch has been decided, we capitalise on our diversified offer and our multi-channel marketing capability to ensure optimal time to market. This is how we protect our margins and contain our debt. This tight control of our supply for sale enables us to adapt to changes in demand, which remains strong, both from individuals and institutionals, despite macro-prudential measures aimed at reducing the credit availability to individuals and the rise in interest rates. Nexity's performance demonstrates the strength of its business model, capitalising in particular on its position as France's leading developer and on the very strong growth in the results of its service activities. The volume of our business potential, the strength of our backlog, the solidity of our balance sheet and the quality and commitment of our teams, give us confidence that we will be able to weather this period of uncertainty as well as possible, and we will be able to meet the immense needs in the French housing market. We have also just strengthened our positions in Occitania region (South of France) by acquiring a majority stake in Angelotti and remain in motion to participate in the future consolidation of the sector and better respond to the challenges of sustainable cities. »



RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

Business activity

The supply shortage, observed for several years on the French market, persists despite a recent recovery in the delivery of building permits for collective housing. The acceleration of the inflationary context recorded in the second quarter lengthens the operations’ set-up time, delays the start of their marketing, thus constraining the supply for sale. The new home market in France is therefore affected despite a still sustained demand, both from individuals and institutional investors. According to the FPI (Fédération des Promoteurs Immobiliers), new home sales fell by around 20% in the first quarter which should continue for the rest of the year.

Against this backdrop, Nexity's business activity held up well in the first half of the year, with 7,639 reservations (-9% in volume compared with H1 2021, -5% in value to €1.8 billion), with its customer base still balanced between retail sales (63% of reservations in the first half of the year) and bulk sales (37%). Sales prices per square metre in supply constrained areas (A and B1), which account for around 80% of reservations during the period, remain on an upward trend, in line with the first quarter (+3.7% vs H1 2021).

As expected, Nexity saw during the first half a recovery in building permits (+19% vs H1 2021), but is keen to secure its margins in a more difficult environment. Therefore, these new permits did not allow to increase the supply for sale as anticipated at the beginning of the year, mainly given the negotiation time required to integrate the inflationary trend in construction costs and validate the selling price. As a result, housing launches fell by 12% over the period. The supply for sale therefore remains low (7,199 units against 7,655 on 31 December 2021) and does not meet demand. This supply is low-risk (no stock of completed homes, and more than 70% of the supply not launched) and the time-to-market remains very fast (4.5 months vs. 4.4 months at 31 December 2021).

New scope (€m) H1 2022 H1 2021 2022/2021

change Revenue 1,377 1,398 - 2% Current operating profit 65 81 - 20% Margin (as a % of revenue) 4.7% 5.8% -110 bps 30/06/22 31/12/21 Working capital requirement (WCR) 1,152 1,029

Financial results

Revenue was slightly down in the first half of 2022, reflecting the lower level of new operations starts during the period. The margin rate is down, affected by the cautious management of operations leading to a lower coverage of fixed costs due to operations delay and higher costs related to projects’ exits. Working capital requirement amounted €1.2 billion. Working capital for new homes in France represented 18% of the backlog, in line with historical levels.

Outlook

Given the tougher housing environment observed in the second quarter, Nexity now expects the market to decline by 17% in 2022 (~130,000 units vs. 157,000 units in 2021). Nexity is maintaining its target of over 14% market share, with an acceleration in bulk sales expected in the second half of the year. The contribution to 2022 earnings from the acquisition of the Angelotti Group announced in June 2022 should be small, in the event of a year-end closing. The Group remains confident in its ability to contain the pressure on construction costs for ongoing operations. Expectations of rising real estate mortgage rates lead us to increase our vigilance regarding the relevance of new production in relation to market conditions.



COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Business activity

In a market context at the bottom of the cycle and still wait-and-see, Nexity recorded, as expected, a low level of order intake in the first half of the year (92 million euros at the end of June). This amount includes 66 million euros in order intake in the regions (+41% compared to H1 2021) where Nexity continues to strengthen its presence.

New scope (€m) H1 2022 H1 2021 2022/2021

change Revenue 161 280 - 43% Current operating profit 21 44 - 53% Margin (as a % of revenue) 13.0% 15.8% -280 bps 30/06/22 31/12/21 Working capital requirement (WCR) 64 24

Financial results

H1 2021 basis of comparison is high, as it included the contribution of the order intake for the Reiwa building in Saint-Ouen, which contributed €124 million to revenue and €16 million to operating profit. The half-year results for 2022 are logically down due to this significant base effect. Restated for this item, revenue is up 3%. The margin rate for the first half of 2022 remains higher than the normative level of the business. The level of WCR remains low and takes into account the rate of customer advances collection during the construction period.

Outlook

The outlook for Commercial real estate business remains unchanged. Given the wait-and-see attitude of companies, order intake should reach a low point in 2022. The backlog consumption should lead to achieve a consolidated revenue of around €400 million in 2022.

SERVICES

New scope (€m) H1 2022 H1 2021 2022/2021

change Revenue 421 385 9% o/w Property Management 188 186 1% o/w Serviced Properties 102 70 45% o/w Distribution 132 130 2% Current operating profit 36 26 39% Margin (as a % of revenue) 8.5% 6.7% +180 bps 30/06/22 31/12/21 Working capital requirement (WCR) 52 75

Services revenue amounted 421 million in the first half of 2022, up 9% compared to H1 2021, mainly driven by serviced properties activities, particularly coworking (Morning), which saw its revenue double in H1 2022, driven by the increase in the occupancy rate over the period (+11 points) and the 30% increase in the number of managed spaces (9 openings during H1 representing 19,000 sqm). Student residencies (Studea) had also a strong performance with a3 points increase in occupancy rate at 96% compared to 93% at end-December 2021.

Current operating profit rose by 39% to €36 million. The operating margin rate increased by 180 basis points to 8.5%.

Outlook

In the second half of the year, the Services activities should benefit from the continued good momentum of profitable growth recorded in the first half of the year.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS – OPERATIONAL REPORTING

Reported H1 2021 net profit amounted to €281 million and included non-recurring items relating to the disposal of Ægide-Domitys and Century 21 (€206 million). Restated on a like-for-like basis, H1 2021 net profit amounted to €75 million.

H1 2021 restated* H1 2022 2022/2021

change

Like-for-like basis

in € million

Reported Disposed activities and non-recurring items

Like-for-like basis Consolidated revenue 2,275 211 2,063 1,964 -5% Operating profit 359 226 133 110 -17% As a % of revenue 6.4% 5.6% Net financial income/(expense) (44) (13) (31) (26) -18% Income tax (31) (7) (24) (24) Share of profit/(loss) from equity-accounted investments (1) (1) (1) Net profit 283 206 77 59 -23% Non-controlling interests (2) (2) (5) Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company 281 206 75 54 -27% (in euros) Net earnings per share €5.07 €1.35 €0.98

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

REVENUE

Reported revenue amounted to €1,964 million, down 5% compared to H1 2021 on a like-for-like basis. H1 2021 reported revenue included revenue from disposed activities in 2021 (Century21 and Ægide-Domitys) and amounted to €2,275 million. Restated for the base effect of the Reiwa Commercial real estate order taken in the first half of 2021, revenue rose by 1%.

in € million H1 2022 H1 2021 2022/2021

change Development 1,538 1,678 - 8% Residential Real Estate Development 1,377 1,398 - 2% Commercial Real Estate Development 161 280 - 43% Services 421 385 + 9% Property Management 188 186 + 1% Serviced properties 102 70 + 45% Distribution 132 130 + 2% Other Activities 5 1 ns Revenue new scope 1,964 2,063 - 5% Revenue from disposed activities (1) 211 Revenue 1,964 2,275 - 14%

(1) Disposed activities were consolidated until 31 March 2021 for Century 21 and until 30 June 2021 for Ægide-Domitys.



Under IFRS, reported revenue was €1,800 million. It excludes revenue from joint ventures in application of IFRS 11, which requires their recognition by equity accounting of proportionally integrated joint ventures in operational reporting. Reported revenue in H1 2021 (€2,099 millions) is not comparable as it included the revenue of the disposed activities in 2021 (Century21 and Ægide-Domitys).

As a reminder, revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

OPERATING PROFIT

Current operating profit amounted to €110 million and the current operating margin reached 5.6% of revenue, at a level not representative of annual performance. Half of the decline in the margin rate (-80 bps) is due to the base effect from the Reiwa Commercial real estate order taken in H1 2O21.

H1 2022 H1 2021* in € million Operating

profit Margin

rate Operating

profit Margin

rate Development 86 5.6% 125 7.4% Residential Real Estate Development 65 4.7% 81 5.8% Commercial Real Estate Development 21 13.0% 44 15.8% Services 36 8.5% 26 6.7% Other Activities (11) ns (18) ns Current operating profit new scope 110 5.6% 133 6.4%

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

OTHER INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

Financial expense amounted to -€26 million in H1 2022 and improved by €5 million compared to 30 June 2021 on a like-for-like basis. The increase in interest expenses on leases (€2 million vs. H1 2021) following the growth in coworking activities is largely offset by the decrease in the cost of financial debt for €7 million. The average cost of financing is down to 1.8% from 2.1% at end 2021. Given its mainly fixed-rate debt structure, the Group has little exposure to an increase in interest rates on the 2022 financial result.

Tax expense (including the Cotisation sur la Valeur Ajoutée des Entreprises, CVAE) on a like-for-like basis was stable at - €24 million. The current effective tax rate (excluding CVAE) was 27% at end-June 2022 in line with the normative fiscal rate.

Net profit Group's share on a like-for-like basis during H1 2022 was €54 million (compared to €75 million at 30 June 2021).

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

CASH FLOWS

Cash flow from operating activities after lease payments but before interest and tax expenses was €125 million at end-June 2022, comparable to the contribution in the first half of 2021.

Operating working capital (excluding tax) rose by €196 million, which is comparable to the usual increase in the first half of the year, still marked by expenditure flows on construction sites, which exceeds the inflows for the period. The change in WCR in H1 2021, which amounted to €355 million, took into account €238 million related to the consumption of advances paid for Commercial real estate on 2020 orders (mainly the Eco-campus in La Garenne Colombes).

Nexity’s free cash-flow was a net outflow of €136 million at end-June 2022 compared to a net outflow of €95 million at 30 June 2021 restated for the effect of the consumption of customer advances. This reflects a controlled increase in working capital in H1 2022.

in € million H1 2022 H1 2021* Cash flow from operating activities before interest and tax expenses 188 233 Repayment of lease liabilities (63) (117) Cash flow from operating activities after lease payments but before interest and tax expenses 125 116 Change in operating working capital (196) (355) Interest and tax paid (36) (71) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (107) (310) Net cash from/(used in) operating investments (29) (23) Free cash-flow (136) (333) Net cash from/(used in) financial investments (7) 185 Dividends paid by Nexity SA (138) (111) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities, excluding dividends 22 (165) Change in cash and cash equivalents (259) (423)

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

Net cash from/(used in) financial investments totalled €7 million in H1 2022. It mainly included in H1 2021, the disposal of 100% of Century 21 and 45% of Ægide.

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities totalled only €22 million as there were no repayments during the period. In H1 2021, they included the repayment at maturity of a bond.

WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

in € million 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 2022/2021

change Development 1,215 1,053 162 Residential Real Estate Development 1,152 1,029 123 Commercial Real Estate Development 64 24 39 Services 52 75 (23) Other Activities 46 (7) 52 Total WCR excluding tax 1,313 1,121 192 Corporate income tax 5 (2) 7 Working capital requirement (WCR) 1,318 1,119 199



At 30 June 2022, WCR excluding tax increased by €192 million compared to end-December 2021, driven by Residential real estate (+€123 million).

Land commitments considered as Landbank totalled around €250 million at 30 June 2022 (compared to around €280 million at 31 December 2021).

BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The Group’s net debt before lease liabilities amounted to €878 million at end-June 2022, up €280 million compared to end-2021. This increase came in particular from the dividend payment in the first half of the year (€138 million) and the increase in working capital requirement (€192 million).

The level at end-June represents the highest point in annual indebtedness.

Leverage ratio was 2.3x EBITDA at 30 June 2022, well below the bank covenant thresholds (3.5x).

The Group has a solid financial situation as of 30 June 2022, with a total cash position of €914 million, to which are added €600 million of confirmed and undrawn credit lines.

Gross debt is mainly fixed rate (56%), reducing the Group's exposure to rising interest rates.

in € million 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 2022/2021 change Bond issues and others 999 994 5 Bank debt and commercial papers 793 768 26 Net cash and cash equivalents (914) (1,163) 249 Net financial debt before lease liabilities 878 598 280

At 30 June 2022, the average debt maturity was high at 2.6 years (compared to 3.1 years at end-2021) with an average cost of debt down to 1.8% compared to 2.1% in 2021 given the refinancing policy pursued in 2021.

Lease liabilities rose during H1 2022 by €51 million, to reach €677 million, reflecting the growth in the number of managed coworking office spaces. Net debt including lease liabilities amounted to €1,554 million at 30 June 2022, compared to €1,224 million at 31 December 2021.

2022 OUTLOOK

2022 targets specified 1 to better reflect the uncertainty of the macro-economic environment

Confirmation of over 14% market share in 2022, in a new home market now expected to decline

Maintain a high operating margin around 8% based on revenue at least equal to 2021

Nexity will continue to closely monitor the current economic, social and health situation.





ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN THE ANGELOTTI GROUP

As the regional leader in residential development and urban planning in Occitania region (South of France), this acquisition is a major step forward for Nexity. Fully in line with the Group's strategic ambition, this transaction will strengthen Nexity's urban planning offer, a business that has been in place for a long time and that transforms territories to serve our local authority clients. It will also enable Nexity to strengthen its market share in residential development in Occitania and PACA regions, two regions with strong growth prospects, by relying on reputable and well-established local partners. In 2021, the Angelotti group totalled revenue of €150 million (+20% compared to 2020) and has a pipeline of projects representing around 6 years of activity.

***

ANNEX : OPERATIONAL REPORTING

Quarterly reservations – Residential Real Estate

2022 2021 2020 Number of units Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 New homes (France) 4,149 3,490 7,658 4,092 4,843 3,508 7,299 3,848 5,402 3,450 Subdivisions 423 337 772 367 439 338 660 244 297 360 International 100 133 216 247 404 249 503 193 74 165 Total new scope 4,672 3,960 8,646 4,706 5,686 4,095 8,462 4,285 5,773 3,975 Reservations carried out directly by Ægide 348 389 143 336 392 207 Total (in number of units) 4,672 3,960 8,646 4,706 6,034 4,484 8,605 4,621 6,165 4,182





2022 2021 2020 Value, in €m incl. VAT Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 New homes (France) 992 764 1,447 845 1,056 792 1,534 855 1,141 750 Subdivisions 37 27 55 33 42 29 57 19 25 30 International 2 18 31 48 72 41 91 29 11 26 Total new scope 1,032 808 1,533 927 1,170 862 1,682 903 1,177 806 Reservations carried out directly by Ægide 85 90 32 70 90 41 Total (in €m incl. VAT) 1,032 808 1,533 927 1,255 952 1,713 974 1,267 847

Breakdown of new home reservations in France by client

In number of units, new scope H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022/H1 2021

change Homebuyers 1,513 20% 1,778 21% -15% o/w: - First time buyers 1,317 17% 1,514 18% -13% - Other home buyers 195 3% 264 3% -26% Individual investors 3,335 44% 3,686 44% -10% Professional landlords 2,791 37% 2,887 35% -3% O/w : - Institutional investors 727 10% 936 11% -22% - Social housing operators 2,064 27% 1,951 23% 6% Total 7,639 100% 8,351 100% -9%



Services

June 2022 December 2021 Change Property Management Portfolio of managed housing - Condominium management 675,000 672,000 + 0.4% - Rental management 158,000 155,000 + 1.9% Commercial real estate - Assets under management (in millions of sq.m) 20.2 20.4 - 1% Serviced properties Student residences - Number of residences in operation 129 129 0 - Rolling 12-month occupancy rate 96% 93% + 3 pts Shared office space - Managed areas (in sq.m) 76,000 57,000 + 19.000 - Rolling 12-month occupancy rate 85% 74% + 11 pts Distribution June 2022 June 2021 Change - Total reservations 2,425 2,731 - 11% - Reservations on behalf of third parties 1,497 1,770 - 15%

Quarterly figures - Revenue

2022 2021 2020

in € million Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Development 839 699 1,279 815 827 851 1,747 703 680 524 Residential Real Estate development 750 626 1,146 735 742 655 1,216 642 434 467 Commmercial Real Estate development 89 72 133 79 85 195 530 61 247 57 Services 226 195 270 198 209 176 237 198 161 171 Property management 149 141 141 140 129 126 129 133 114 126 Distribution 77 54 129 58 80 50 108 65 47 45 Other activities 4 1 1 Revenue - New scope 1,069 895 1,549 1,013 1,036 1,027 1,983 901 842 695 Revenue from disposed activities* 107 104 134 120 88 92 Revenue 1,069 895 1,549 1,013 1,143 1,132 2,118 1,021 929 787

* Disposed activities are consolidated until 31 Mars 2021 for Century 21 and until 30 June 2021 for Ægide-Domitys

Backlog

2022 2021 2020 In € million, excluding VAT H1 Q1 FY 9M H1 Q1 FY 9M H1 Q1 Residential Real Estate development 5,541 5,551 5,565 5,610 5,504 5,399 5,509 5,100 4,986 4,522 Commercial Real Estate development 906 935 974 1,013 1,059 1,138 1,032 321 373 398 Total Backlog 6,447 6,485 6,538 6,622 6,563 6,536 6,541 5,421 5,359 4,920 Restatement of operations carried out directly by Ægide 242 280 298 300 274 Total Backlog new scope 6,447 6,485 6,538 6,622 6,563 6,778 6,820 5,719 5,659 5,194

Half-year figures

Reservations – Residential Real Estate

2022 2021 2020 Number of units H1 FY H2 H1 FY H2 H1 New homes (France) 7,639 20,101 11,750 8,351 19,999 11,147 8,852 Subdivisions 760 1,916 1,139 777 1,561 904 657 International 233 1,116 463 653 935 696 239 Total new scope 8,632 23,133 13,352 9,781 22,495 12,747 9,748 Reservations carried out directly by Ægide - 737 - 737 1,078 479 599 Total (in number of units) 8,632 23,870 13,352 10,518 23,573 13,226 10,347





2022 2021 2020 Value, in €m incl. VAT H1 FY H2 H1 FY H2 H1 New homes (France) 1,756 4,140 2,292 1,848 4,281 2,389 1,892 Subdivisions 64 159 88 71 131 76 55 International 20 192 79 113 156 120 36 Total new scope 1,840 4,491 2,459 2,032 4,568 2,585 1,983 Reservations carried out directly by Ægide 175 - 175 233 102 131 Total (in €m incl. VAT) 1,840 4,666 2,459 2,207 4,802 2,687 2,115

Revenue

2022 2021 2020

in € million H1 FY H2 H1 FY H2 H1 Development 1,538 3,771 2,094 1,678 3,654 2,449 1,204 Residential Real Estate development 1,377 3,279 1,882 1,398 2,759 1,858 901 Commmercial Real Estate development 161 492 212 280 895 592 303 Services 421 853 468 385 767 435 333 Property management 289 537 281 256 503 263 240 Distribution 132 316 186 130 265 172 92 Other activities 5 1 1 Revenue - New scope 1,964 4,625 2,562 2,063 4,421 2,884 1,537 Revenue from disposed activities* 211 211 434 254 179 Revenue 1,964 4,836 2,562 2,275 4,855 3,139 1,716

* Disposed activities are consolidated until 31 Mars 2021 for Century 21 and until 30 June 2021 for Ægide-Domitys

Current operating profit

2022 2021* 2020* In € million H1 FY H2 H1 FY H2 H1 Development 86 330 205 125 275 213 61 Residential Real Estate development 65 271 191 81 203 195 8 Commmercial Real Estate development 21 59 15 44 72 19 54 Services 36 74 48 26 41 27 14 Property management 23 37 23 14 20 12 8 Distribution 13 37 25 12 21 15 6 Other activities (11) (33) (16) (18) (35) (26) (9) Current operating profit - New scope 110 371 238 133 281 215 66 Non-current operating profit 157 116 41 (2) 14 (16) Operating profit 110 528 353 174 279 228 50

*2020 and 2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode



Consolidated income statement - 30 June 2022

In € million 30/06/2022

IFRS Restatement

of joint

ventures 30/06/2022

Operational

reporting 30/06/2021

Restated*

Operational

reporting

New scope before non-recurring items Revenue 1,800.2 163,5 1,963.7 2,063.5 Operating expenses (1,623.6) (1,772.0) (1,772.0) (1,853.4) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 2.2 (2.2) - - EBITDA 178.8 12.9 191.7 210.1 Lease payments (63.5) - (63.5) (60.8) EBITDA after lease payments 115.3 12.9 128.2 149.3 Restatement of lease payments 63.5 - 63.5 60.8 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (63.0) 0.0 (63.0) (59.3) Depreciation. amortisation and impairment of non-current assets (16.6) (0.0) (16.6) (15.6) Net change in provisions 4.0 0.2 4.1 4.1 Share-based payments (6.1) - (6.1) (6.3) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments (2.2) (0.0) - Current operating profit 94.9 15.2 110.1 133.0 Capital gains on disposal - - - - Operating profit 94.9 15.2 110.1 133.0 Share of net profit from equity-accounted investments 9.8 (9.8) - Operating profit after share of net profit from equity-accounted investments 104.7 5.4 110.1 133.0 Cost of net financial debt (14.1) (1.2) (15.3) (22.8) Other financial income/(expenses) (2.0) (0.3) (2.2) (2.4) Interest expense on lease liabilities (8.1) - (8.1) (5.9) Net financial income/(expense) (24.2) (1.4) (25.6) (31.1) Pre-tax recurring profit 80.5 4.0 84.5 101.9 Income tax (20.5) (4.0) (24.4) (24.2) Share of profit/(loss) from other equity-accounted investments (1.0) - (1.0) (0.9) Consolidated net profit 59.0 0.0 59.0 76.7 Attributable to non-controlling interests 4.9 - 4.9 1.9 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent company 54.2 0.0 54.2 74.8 (in euros) Net earnings per share 0.98 0.98 1.35

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

Simplified consolidated balance-sheet - 30 June 2022

ASSETS

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS Restatement

of joint

ventures 30/06/2022

Operational

reporting 31/12/2021

Operational

reporting Goodwills 1,358.2 - 1,358.2 1,356.5 Other non-current assets 873.8 0.2 874.1 817.7 Equity-accounted investments 126.8 (65.3) 61.5 62.5 Total non-current assets 2,358.8 (65.1) 2,293.7 2,236.7 Net WCR 1,150.2 168.2 1,318.4 1,118.9 Total Assets 3,509.0 103.1 3,612.1 3,355.6 Liabilities and equity

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS Restatement

of joint

ventures 30/06/2022

Operational

reporting 31/12/2021

Operational

reporting Share capital and reserves 1,794.4 (0.0) 1,794.4 1,603.6 Net profit for the period 54.2 0.0 54.2 324.9 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 1,848.6 (0.0) 1,848.6 1,928.6 Non-controlling interests 24.9 0.0 24.9 19.6 Total equity 1,873.5 (0.0) 1,873.5 1,948.2 Net debt 1,463.4 91.0 1,554.5 1,223.8 Provisions 99.0 1.7 100.6 104.2 Net deferred tax 73.1 10.4 83.5 79.5 Total Liabilities and equity 3,509.0 103.1 3,612.1 3,355.6

Net debt - 30 June 2022













(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS Restatement

of joint

ventures 30/06/2022

Operational

reporting 31/12/2021

Operational

reporting Bond issues (incl. accrued interest and arrangement fees) 809.7 - 809.7 806.3 Loans and borrowings 904.1 78.2 982.3 955.3 Loans and borrowings 1,713.8 78.2 1,792.0 1,761.6 Other financial receivables and payables (163.3) 157.5 (5.8) 4.7 Cash and cash equivalents (782.9) (164.8) (947.7) (1,204.2) Bank overdraft facilities 19.0 20.2 39.2 36.2 Net cash and cash equivalents (763.9) (144.6) (908.5) (1,168.0) Total net financial debt before lease liabilities 786.5 91.0 877.6 598.3 Lease liabilities 676.9 - 676.9 625.5 Total net debt 1,463.4 91.0 1,554.5 1,223.8

Simplified statement of cash flows - 30 June 2022

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS

(6-month

period) Restatement

of joint

ventures 30/06/2022

Operational

reporting 30/06/2021

Operational

reporting Restated * Consolidated net profit 59.0 - 59.0 283.0 Elimination of non-cash income and expenses 72.1 9.6 81.7 (123.5) Cash flow from operating activities after interest and tax expenses 131.1 9.6 140.8 159.5 Elimination of net interest expense/(income) 22.2 1.2 23.4 41.4 Elimination of tax expense, including deferred tax 20.2 4.0 24.2 31.0 Cash flow from operating activities before interest and tax expenses 173.5 14.8 188.3 231.9 Repayment of lease liabilities (63.5) - (63.5) (116.7) Cash flow from operating activities after lease payments but before interest

and tax expenses 110.1 14.8 124.8 115.2 Change in operating working capital (200.3) 4.4 (195.9) (355.2) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 2.2 (2.2) - - Interest paid (7.7) (1.1) (8.8) (15.5) Tax paid (26.2) (1.3) (27.6) (50.9) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (122.0) 14.6 (107.4) (306.4) Net cash from/(used in) net operating investments (28.9) - (28.9) (22.2) Free cash flow (151.0) 14.6 (136.4) (328.6) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other changes in scope (2.8) (0.0) (2.9) 208.1 Other net financial investments (3.7) (0.1) (3.8) (27.4) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (6.5) (0.1) (6.7) 180.7 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent company (138.1) - (138.1) (110.6) Other payments to/(from) minority shareholders 0.2 - 0.2 (6.3) Net disposal/(acquisition) of treasury shares (1.5) (1.5) 2.0 Change in financial receivables and payables (net) 18.3 4.5 22.8 (160.8) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (121.2) 4.5 (116.6) (275.8) Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 0.2 - 0.2 0.4 Change in cash and cash equivalents (278.5) 19.0 (259.4) (423.3)

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

Capital employed

In € million 30 June 2022 Total

excl. right-of-use assets Total

incl. right-of-use assets Non-current

assets Right-of-use

assets WCR Goodwill Development 1,274 1,322 59 48 1,215 - Services 163 715 111 552 52 - Other Activities and not attributable 1,466 1,492 56 26 51 1,358 Group capital employed 2,903 3,529 226 626 1,318 1,358 In € million 31 December 2021 Total

excl. right-of-use assets Total

incl. right-of-use assets Non-current

assets Right-of-use

assets WCR Goodwill Development 1,086 1,135 33 49 1,053 Services 179 678 104 499 75 Other Activities and not attributable 1,430 1,463 82 33 (9) 1,356 Group capital employed 2,694 3,276 219 582 1,119 1,356

ANNEX: IFRS

Consolidated income statement - 30 June 2022

In € million 30/06/2022

IFRS 30/06/2021

IFRS Restated* Revenue 1,800.2 2,099.0 Operating expenses (1,623.6) (1,867.1) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 2.2 2.5 EBITDA 178.8 234.4 Lease payments (63.5) (116.7) EBITDA after lease payments 115.3 117.7 Restatement of lease payments 63.5 116.7 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (63.0) (59.4) Depreciation. amortisation and impairment of non-current assets (16.6) (16.0) Net change in provisions 4.0 4.9 Share-based payments (6.1) (6.6) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments (2.2) (2.5) Current operating profit 94.9 154.8 Capital gains on disposal - 184.7 Operating profit 94.9 339.5 Share of net profit from equity-accounted investments 9.8 13.3 Operating profit after share of net profit from equity-accounted investments 104.7 352.8 Cost of net financial debt (14.1) (24.2) Other financial income/(expenses) (2.0) (2.0) Interest expense on lease liabilities (8.1) (16.3) Net financial income/(expense) (24.2) (42.5) Pre-tax recurring profit 80.5 310.3 Income tax (20.5) (26.4) Share of profit/(loss) from other equity-accounted investments (1.0) (0.9) Consolidated net profit 59.0 283.0 Attributable to non-controlling interests 4.9 2.1 Attributable to equity holders of the parent company 54.2 280.9 (in euros) Net earnings per share 0.98 5.07

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

Simplified consolidated balance-sheet - 30 June 2022

ASSETS

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS 31/12/2021

IFRS Goodwills 1,358.2 1,356.5 Other non-current assets 873.8 817.6 Equity-accounted investments 126.8 124.9 Total non-current assets 2,358.8 2,299.0 Net WCR 1,150.2 943.8 Total Assets 3,509.0 3,242.8 Liabilities and equity

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS 31/12/2021

IFRS Share capital and reserves 1,794.4 1,603.6 Net profit for the period 54.2 324.9 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 1,848.6 1,603.6 Non-controlling interests 24.9 19.6 Total equity 1,873.5 1,948.2 Net debt 1,463.4 1,122.1 Provisions 99.0 102.4 Net deferred tax 73.1 70.2 Total Liabilities and equity 3,509.0 3,242.8

Consolidated net debt - 30 June 2022













(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS 31/12/2021

IFRS Bond issues (incl. accrued interest and arrangement fees) 809.7 806.3 Loans and borrowings 904.1 865.7 Loans and borrowings 1,713.8 1,672.0 Other financial receivables and payables (163.3) (133.0) Cash and cash equivalents (782.9) (1,061.6) Bank overdraft facilities 19.0 19.2 Net cash and cash equivalents (763.9) (1,042.4) Total net financial debt before lease liabilities 786.5 496.6 Lease liabilities 676.9 625.5 Total net debt 1,463.4 1,122.1

Simplified statement of cash flows - 30 June 2022

(in € million) 30/06/2022

IFRS 30/06/2021

IFRS Restated* Consolidated net profit 59.0 283.0 Elimination of non-cash income and expenses 72.1 (136.8) Cash flow from operating activities after interest and tax expenses 131.1 146.2 Elimination of net interest expense/(income) 22.2 40.5 Elimination of tax expense, including deferred tax 20.2 26.0 Cash flow from operating activities before interest and tax expenses 173.5 212.7 Repayment of lease liabilities (63.5) (116.7) Cash flow from operating activities after lease payments but before interest

and tax expenses 110.1 96.0 Change in operating working capital (200.3) (333.1) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 2.2 2.5 Interest paid (7.7) (14.7) Tax paid (26.2) (45.3) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (122.0) (294.7) Net cash from/(used in) net operating investments (28.9) (22.2) Free cash flow (151.0) (316.8) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other changes in scope (2.8) 208.2 Other net financial investments (3.7) (23.5) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (6.5) 184.7 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent company (138.1) (110.6) Other payments to/(from) minority shareholders 0.2 (6.3) Net disposal/(acquisition) of treasury shares (1.5) 2.0 Change in financial receivables and payables (net) 18.3 (176.8) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (121.2) (291.8) Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 0.2 0.3 Change in cash and cash equivalents (278.5) (423.5)

*2021 figures have been restated following the IFRS-IC decision of March 2021 on the costs of software used in Saas mode

GLOSSARY

Business potential: The total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT, within future projects in Residential Real Estate Development (New homes, Subdivisions and International) as well as Commercial Real Estate Development, validated by the Group’s Committee, in all structuring phases, including the projects of the Group’s urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group’s current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options)

Current operating profit: Includes all operating profit items with the exception of items resulting from unusual, abnormal and infrequently occurring transactions. In particular, impairment of goodwill is not included in current operating profit

Development backlog (or order book): The Group’s already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development businesses (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development). The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built)

EBITDA: Defined by Nexity as equal to current operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets, net changes in provisions, share-based payment expenses and the transfer from inventory of borrowing costs directly attributable to property developments, plus dividends received from equity-accounted investees whose operations are an extension of the Group’s business. Depreciation and amortization include right-of-use assets calculated in accordance with IFRS 16, together with the impact of neutralising internal margins on disposal of an asset by development companies, followed by take-up of a lease by a Group company.

EBITDA after lease payments: EBITDA net of expenses recorded for lease payments that are restated to reflect the application of IFRS 16 Leases

Free cash flow: Cash generated by operating activities after taking into account tax paid, financial expenses, repayment of lease liabilities, changes in WCR, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method and net investments in operating assets

Joint ventures: Entities over whose activities the Group has joint control, established by contractual agreement. Most joint ventures are property developments (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development) undertaken with another developer (co-developments)

Land bank: The amount corresponding to acquired land development rights for projects in France carried out before obtaining a building permit or, in some cases, planning permissions

Net profit before non-recurring items: Group share of net profit restated for non-recurring items such as change in fair value adjustments in respect of the ORNANE bond issue and items included in non-current operating profit (disposal of significant operations, any goodwill impairment losses, remeasurement of equity-accounted investments following the assumption of control)

New scope: Scope of consolidation excluding the contribution of disposed activities (Century 21 and Ægide-Domitys) and capital gains. Disposed activities have been consolidated until 31 March 2021 for Century 21 and until 30 June 2021 for Ægide-Domitys.

Order intake: Development for Commercial Real Estate: The total of selling prices excluding VAT as stated in definitive agreements for Commercial Real Estate Development projects, expressed in euros for a given period (notarial deeds of sale or development contracts).

Operational reporting: According to IFRS but with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. This presentation is used by management as it better reflects the economic reality of the Group’s business activities

Pipeline: sum of backlog and business potential; could be expressed in months or years of activity (as the backlog and the business potential) based on the last 12 months revenue.

Property Management: Management of residential properties (rentals, brokerage), common areas of apartment buildings (as managing agent on behalf of condominium owners), commercial properties, and services provided to users.

Reservations by value: (or expected revenue from reservations) – Residential Real Estate: The net total of selling prices including VAT as stated in reservation agreements for development projects, expressed in euros for a given period, after deducting all reservations cancelled during the period.

Revenue: revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

Serviced properties: the Group’s business activities in the management and operation of student residences as well as flexible workspaces.

Time-to-market: supply for sale compared to reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months, for new home reservations segment in France

1 Objectives for the full year 2022 communicated last February: a market share of over 14% in a new home market expected to slightly grow (c.150,000 units) and a current operating profit of at least €380 million, enabling the operating margin to be maintained at around 8%.

Attachment