Global Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global household cleaners market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growth of the market is attributed to the increased awareness about personal health and hygiene among consumers and the emergence of the online sales channel.



Also, the high-end investments by the market players to introduce technologically advanced products and rapid urbanization and globalization in the developing economies are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global household cleaner market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, departmental store, online, and others.



The supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The availability of multiple brands under a single roof allows the consumer to compare and choose the desired products easily.



Market players also offer attractive discounts on the purchase of products of their respective brands, which lures customers to buy from supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Some of the major players operating in the global household cleaners market are Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, S.



C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Corporation, Seventh Generation Inc., Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global household cleaners market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global household cleaners market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global household cleaners market based on product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global household cleaners market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global household cleaners market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global household cleaners market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global household cleaners market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global household cleaners market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global household cleaners market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to household cleaners

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global household cleaners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type:

o Floor Cleaners

o Glass Cleaners

o Laundry Cleaners

o Dishwashing & Kitchen Cleaners

o Toilet Cleaners

o Others

• Household Cleaners Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Departmental Store

o Online

o Others

• Household Cleaners Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global household cleaners market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

