New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type, By Application, By Product, By Resolution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310333/?utm_source=GNW



The global smart home security camera market is projected to witness growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Rise in cases of burglary, increasing crime rate and growing disposable income of the middle-class families are driving the growth of the global smart home security camera market.



Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT devices is also supporting the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for smart homes, ongoing infrastructure development, and growing customers’ inclination towards advanced and innovative technologies are expected to propel the global smart home security camera market growth over the forecast period.

The global smart home security camera market is segmented into type, application, product, resolution, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is divided into wired and wireless.



The wired smart home security camera segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027 as it is highly durable and reliable to ensure security.Residential customers, companies, local farmer’s markets, and other smaller infrastructures employ wired smart home security cameras.



Wireless devices are simpler to install than wireless devices and require less upkeep. Low failure rates is another benefit of smart, wired security cameras, which is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.

Major market players operating in the global smart home security camera market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Home), Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China), Netgear, Inc. (Arlo), FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Vivint, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SimpliSafe (U.S.), Godrej Security Solutions (Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.), Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet), among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart home security camera market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart home security camera market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global smart home security camera market based on type, application, product, resolution, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart home security camera market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart home security camera market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart home security camera market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart home security camera market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart home security camera market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart home security camera market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smart home security camera market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart home security camera market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Type:

o Wired

o Wireless

• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Application:

o Doorbell Camera

o Indoor Camera

o Outdoor Camera

• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Product:

o Dome Security Camera

o Bullet Security Camera

o IP Security Camera

o Others

• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Resolution:

o HD

o Non-HD

• Global Smart Home Security Camera Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart home security camera market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310333/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________