As Rates Rise, Jason Solowsky at Homebridge Helps Union Members Attain Homeownership Dreams

North Arlington, NJ, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First responders who dream of owning a home but struggle with the confusing world of mortgages are being given a helping hand from Jason Solowksy, an experienced mortgage lender who prioritizes helping union members.



“Police, fire, labor, and teacher unions represent some of the hardest working people in the United States, but many of them don’t know where to turn for lending advice,” says Solowsky, branch manager at New Jersey-based Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. “We’re dedicated to helping because we believe that rising interest rates and uncertainty in the market shouldn't cause hard-working union members and individuals to delay their dream of homeownership.”

Jason Solowsky with NJ PBA President Pat Colligan

Jason Solowsky is a preferred mortgage lender with a number of law enforcement and firefighter unions including but not limited to New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association, NJ PBA Local 105, Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, and State Troopers Fraternal Association.

Knowing the unique circumstances of these unions is what helps Jason Solowsky and his team - Yolanda Spivey and Jayden Guvener - provide personally customized solutions for the union members. In a recent conversation William Sullivan, PBA 105 President, shared, “We are proud to have worked with Jason since 2015, providing excellent service and a personal experience to our brave men and women. We look forward to many more years!”

Jason Solowsky with NJ FMBA President Ed Donnelly

One of the unique programs the Solowsky team has rolled out to help first responders is the New Jersey Police and Firefighter Mortgage Program (PFRS Loans) for the members of the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System. That’s one of the focus areas of Jason Solowsky and Homebridge Financial Services where PFRS members can secure mortgages with rates as low as 2.83% until it recasts in mid-August.

​​Another product Jason Solowsky and Homebridge have introduced is the Power Purchase Program. For all non-PFRS loans, potential buyers (including union members) are able to lock in favorable interest rates, shielding them against the rising market and having to pay more for a loan or lose purchasing power all while still searching for a home. This program fully processes and underwrites the loans for would-be homeowners and allows them and their realtors to submit offers with full approvals which are as good as cash making them incredibly attractive to sellers and sellers’ agents.

In addition, Jason Solowsky and his team launched free buyer consultations to aspiring homeowners to answer all questions, go over a full array of mortgage products and advise on best fit for each and every individual. Jason Solowsky and the team are available 24/7 for all updates, same-day preapprovals, and dedicated support tailored to clients’ needs each and every step of the process.

​​“Our work is something we’re proud to offer because most union workers, and individuals, work long hours and might not have the time to get up to speed on the latest developments with mortgages, processes, or try and figure out every provision of a lending agreement,” says Solowsky. “We provide that expertise to help make loans understandable and achievable, and take out the stress from the home buying process for our clients.”

That one-of-a-kind support is becoming ever more crucial for union workers and individuals alike, with a constant flow of news stories highlighting the fact that increasing interest rates and house prices are putting many properties out of financial reach for hard workers with the dream of homeownership.

“Our highly qualified experts work with our clients one-on-one to find out the best products and rates available,” says Solowsky. “But we also make sure that the plan and product we agree on is one that realtors will recognize as the best there is and is irresistible to the sellers.”



