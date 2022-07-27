New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Component By Deployment By Organization Size, By Application By End-User Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310328/?utm_source=GNW



The global sensitive data discovery market is expected to witness growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as growing dependence on manual systems for data discovery and the rise in privacy and safety concerns among consumers are driving the growth of the global sensitive data discovery market.



Also, the growing need to discover structured and unstructured data and increasing investments by leading authorities in data privacy to protect sensitive data are some factors expected to fuel the global sensitive data discovery market growth during the forecast period.

The global sensitive data discovery market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, application, end-user vertical, region, and company.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Government regulations and initiatives for digitalization of prominent industry verticals and high-end investments by major players to improve the performance of sensitive data discovery solutions. Developments in the IT infrastructure and rise in the number of end-user industries are further expected to contribute to the segment growth in the region.

Major players operating in the global sensitive data discovery market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Inc., Digital Guardian, Inc., Higher Ground Labs LLC, Egnyte Inc, Dathena Science Pte Ltd, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global sensitive data discovery market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global sensitive data discovery market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global sensitive data discovery market based on component, deployment, organization size, application, end-user vertical, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global sensitive data discovery market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sensitive data discovery market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sensitive data discovery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sensitive data discovery market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global sensitive data discovery market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global sensitive data discovery market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sensitive data discovery service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to sensitive data discovery

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global sensitive data discovery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Deployment:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Organization Size:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Application:

o Security and Risk Management

o Compliance Management

o Asset Management

o Other Applications

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By End-User Vertical:

o BFSI

o Government

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Telecommunications and IT

o Other Verticals

• Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Spain

Germany

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sensitive data discovery market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________