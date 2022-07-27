Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3

July 27, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.



Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:15 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold meetings with investors on August 11, at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference in New York, and on August 24, at the Seaport 11th Annual Summer Virtual Investor Conference.

Please note that dial-in numbers provided in the past are no longer valid for this quarter’s and upcoming Earning Results Conference Calls. From now on, in order to access the conference call participants should register by clicking here. Participants will only be provided with dial-in numbers and a personal access code once registered. Access to the conference call registration link will also be available on Atlantica’s website. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

