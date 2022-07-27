New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Market, By Type By Form By Nature By Application By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310326/?utm_source=GNW



The global avocado market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Avocados are rich in phytochemicals, antioxidants, and vital vitamins such as Vit A, B, C, E, and K.



The market growth can be attributed to the rising health conscious population and increasing awarenss towards the health benefits of consuming avocados.Avocados provide several health advantages such as better digestion, better vision, and protection against heat-related illnesses.



Avocado is the most nutrient-dense fruit available, and it is a superfood rich in omega and contains other multi-nutrient qualities.Besides, the introduction of avocado-based food items in the market, for example, dips in fast food retailing joints and expanding retail food business are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



Avocados are also used as a key ingredient in many skincare and haircare products, which is adding to their demand globally.



The global avocado market is segmented into type, form, nature, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Avocado cultivation cannot withstand harsh climatic conditions, which is the major reason that the United States is one of the main avocado markets due to tropical weather in the country.

Major players operating in the global avocado market are Calavo Growers Inc., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Henry Avocado Corporation, West Pak Avocado, Inc., Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., AvoHealth Limited, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd., Camposol S.A., Avehass S.A., Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global avocado market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global avocado market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global avocado market based on type, form, nature, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global avocado market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global avocado market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global avocado market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global avocado market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global avocado market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of producers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the producers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the producers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global avocado market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Avocado producer companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to avocado market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as producers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global avocado market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Avocado Market, By Product:

o Hass

o Bacon

o Reed

o Fuerte

o Pinkerton

o Others

Brogdon

Zutano

• Global Avocado Market, By Form:

o Raw

o Processed

• Global Avocado Market, By Nature:

o Conventional

o Organic

• Global Avocado Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Nutraceuticals

o Cosmetics

o Others

• Global Avocado Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct

Online

o Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

o Others

Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

• Global Avocado Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global avocado market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________