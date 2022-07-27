Pearl Certification Awarded Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) Funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Certification is a proud 2022 funding recipient of the Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i), a 10-year, $20 million initiative for supporting startups that advance sustainability.

"Pearl Certification is honored to be recognized as a leader and ally to sustainability initiatives throughout the country," said Cynthia Adams, CEO and co-founder of Pearl. "Improving homes' performance and energy efficiency reduces carbon emissions and improves home quality and equity. The problem is that few homeowners know where to begin. Pearl Certification provides homeowners and the industry professionals who serve them with the resources to advance the high-performing residential market."

2c2i was developed by the Exelon Foundation and the Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 200 company and the nation's premier energy transmission and distribution utility company.

"At this critical point in the fight against climate change, we are focused on finding innovative solutions to mitigate the increasingly devastating effects," said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. "Through our direct and indirect 2c2i investments, we are investing in the latest sustainable technologies to reduce those impacts in the communities we serve, particularly in under-resourced areas, which are disproportionately affected by climate change."

The Exelon Foundation and the Exelon Corporation recognize Pearl Certification for promoting a greener future by making the value of high-performance homes visible to homeowners and industry professionals. They commend Pearl for providing a "clean technology certification solution" and for transforming the national housing market for the better.

"Pearl was founded to provide a new approach to scaling residential energy efficiency," said Pearl's President and co-founder Robin LeBaron. "The traditional methods of education and encouraging homeowners to improve the efficiency of their homes doesn't drive change at the scale that our energy system and the planet need. Pearl has created a suite of innovative approaches that will rapidly increase the number of home upgrades — a win for homeowners, utilities, industry professionals, and the environment."

About 2c2i

Launched in 2019, 2c2i (Climate Change Investment Initiative) combines the social and environmental impact objectives of the Exelon Foundation with the investment objectives and approach of venture capital. Exelon invests in startups developing new technologies aimed at reducing GHG emissions and mitigating climate change within Exelon's service areas, particularly in underserved communities. In addition to the Exelon Foundation's $10 million financial investment in the startups, Exelon Corporation matches that investment with an investment of up to $10 million of in-kind support, including mentoring entrepreneurs on ways to access other sources of capital, structure business plans, allocate financial resources, and meet regulatory requirements. www.exelonfoundation.org/environment.html

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification provides national third-party certification of high-performing homes to bring visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 90,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 3.5-6% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. pearlcertification.com/

Media Contact

Kat Cahill

Marketing Director, Public Private Partnerships Division

Pearl Certification

410.917.8737

kat.cahill@pearlcertification.com



###

Related Images











Image 1: Pearl Certification Honored to Be a 2c2i Recipient





Pearl Certification is a proud 2022 funding recipient of the Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i), a 10-year, $20 million initiative for supporting startups that advance sustainability.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment