Nurraysa Announces Release Of Healing Liptint Product

Lip Tint Nurraysa and Nur Aini Zolkepeli are pleased to announce the release of their Nurraysa Glamorous Matte Lipstick infused with Vitamins C and E. The liptint product is designed to help lips look fresher and naturally red. Lip Ting helps to maintain lip moisture throughout a long day. There is no need to reapply frequently. The product is available in three color options to match skin tones and fashion choices: Red Chillies, Purpink, and Candy Orange.

Women who have experienced the problem of dry and flaky lips can depend on the lipstick to moisturize and improve dry conditions. The application of the product leaves the lips more moisturized and no longer dry. The lipstick is designed to have a more creamy texture, making the lips appear lighter. The result is a lipstick that is non-sticky and long-lasting. The matte finish and more natural color make the whole face look brighter and fresher.

Additional benefits of the Vitamin C-infused product include help for treating dry, cracked, and scaly lips. The liptint keeps the lips moist while treating lip problems. Applying the Nurraysa lipstick makes the lips look softer and fuller. The product also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines on the lips. As more women are able to enjoy being out and about, more attention is paid to makeup, including this glamorous lip color option.

Additional details are available at https://nurraysa.com/korean-barbie-water-lip-tint-nurraysa/.

The second major ingredient that the lip product include is Vitamin E. This vitamin has long been used to promote the healing of damaged skin or wounds, including damaged skin on the lips because of wounds, overly dry skin, or irritation. Vitamin E is rich in antioxidants that protect against free radicals, moisturize, and reduce inflammation. Application of the product helps to reduce fine lines and cracks on the skin. It also protects new skin cells from damage and brightens dark lip spots.

About the Company:

Lip Tint Nurraysa offers a new release in its line of products. The company has been a leader in women’s makeup and beauty products since 2015.

