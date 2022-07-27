SecureSpace Acquires Nalley Valley Self Storage in Seattle MSA

Seattle, WA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Pacific Northwest, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nalley Valley Self Storage in Tacoma, WA - soon to be rebranded as SecureSpace Nalley Valley.

The Company's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, “Nalley Valley is our sixth store in the Seattle MSA providing SecureSpace extensive coverage and scale across the city. Nalley has incredible visibility at the I-5 and SR-16 elevated interchange with over 200,000 cars daily passing the facility. The property also includes 1.1 acres of entitled expansion, which will help us meet the constant demand in this neighborhood.”

Located at 2201 S Tacoma Way, the 4-story property offers 60,272 SF of 100% heated units and 118 rentable parking spots. Converted to storage in 1993, the existing store is 92% occupied and centrally positioned in a trade area where all competing facilities are highly occupied. There are also over 140,000 residents within three miles of the store.

The facility’s leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style along with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform that will be installed and managed by our National Security Team. This platform includes AI-enabled cameras & sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform.

High-speed free WiFi access will be installed to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facility. The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately to provide guests with the ability to fully lease a unit online, and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean & serviced regularly by pest control professionals to give you peace of mind.

SecureSpace Nalley Valley Tacoma is open for business and customers can reserve their own Secure Space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

