Global Saline Agriculture Market, By Water Source, By Technology, By Crop Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global saline agriculture market is projected to register a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The global saline agriculture market growth can be attributed to the increasing need to combat global hunger and fulfill food requirements for rapidly growing population.



The countries that experience draught for a significant portion of the year, such as Uganda, Morocco, Somalia, etc., rely on their neighbors for their food supplies. Saline agriculture promotes food security in draught-ridden nations by increasing crop yields. Climate changes caused by global warming negatively impact agriculture production in coastal regions. Saline agriculture has made it possible for coastal regions to cultivate non-salt-sensitive food crops. Hence, increasing adoption of saline agriculture in many countries are anticipated to boost the growth of fthe global saline agriculture market in the coming years.

The global saline agriculture market is segmented on the basis of water source, technology, crop type, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the water source, the market is divided into seawater, brackish water, sewage, and others.



The seawater segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing sea level, rapid climatic changes, and the growing awareness about the advantages of using seawater for saline agriculture are the primary factors driving the segment growth.

Major market players operating in the global saline agriculture market are Seawater Solutions, Seawater Greenhouse, Agrisea, Seagrass Tech Private Limited, Smart Floating Farms, Blubrim Systems, Red Sea Farms, and Salt Farm Texel.



