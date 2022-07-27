Vālenz® Announces the Acquisition of MCM, Expands Care Management and Population Health Solutions

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vālenz® announced today it has acquired Medical Cost Management Corporation, d.b.a. MCM Solutions for Better Health and its subsidiary, Med-Care Management, Inc, (MCM), a leading provider of managed care and population health management programs spanning the entire continuum of care for self-funded plans. In May, Valenz announced the acquisition of VerifPoint, a credential verification organization today recognized as VPoint™.

As a Valenz company, the combined MCM and Med-Care subsidiary which have served the multi-employer labor space for more than 35 years, will adopt the trade name Valenz Care. Valenz Care offers member and clinical advocacy through concierge navigation and triple URAC-accredited services for care management, disease management and utilization review. The acquisition accelerates the collective ability to deliver data-driven medical cost management and population health management to labor and public entities, as well as commercial customers.

“Valenz continually explores new ways to deliver on our core promise to engage early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare, and we are thrilled to now deliver that promise to MCM customers and their members,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “The addition of MCM solutions clearly aligns with the Valenz commitment to deliver care optimized solutions that influence member choices prior to costly healthcare decisions being made. Together, we will prospectively – and continually – address member care needs for improved outcomes and cost containment throughout the member’s healthcare journey.”

The partnership with MCM further fortifies the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform, an end-to-end, fully integrated suite of solutions that drives value and assures alignment of the member, payer and provider to enable better decision-making, starting long before care is provided and continuing long after a claim is paid.

“We look forward to introducing our customers to the highly innovative Valenz ecosystem and expanding opportunities to provide cost-efficient and comprehensive care management across the health continuum,” said Thomas J. O’Connor, President of MCM. “Our companies share a dedication to serving the self-insured industry, advocating for plan members, and ensuring high quality, cost-effective care, making our partnership a natural fit.”

MCM, a physician-directed company, is URAC accredited in health utilization management and is licensed in all states with requirements. Its solution portfolio also includes chronic disease management, catastrophic care management, a comprehensive health and wellness program, health risk assessments, predictive modeling, and data reporting.

About Valenz

Vālenz® simplifies the complexities of self-insurance by offering an end-to-end Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform that manages the cost and quality of care for employers and their members. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, the Valenz enterprise-level solution suite aligns the member, provider and payer. Supported by a dynamic, innovation-first culture and a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement, Valenz leverages its technology infrastructure and enterprise data warehouse to drive value across clinical and member advocacy, network development and the validation, integrity and accuracy (VIA) of claims. Learn more about how Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.

About MCM

A pioneer in medical management, Medical Cost Management Corporation, dba MCM Solutions for Better Health, was founded by Michael O’Connor in 1986 to meet the population health management needs of self-funded plans, Taft-Hartley Trusts, associations and claim payers. MCM and its subsidiary Med-Care Management, Inc., provide services to more than 550 plans representing over 600,000 members nationwide. More information is available at medicalcost.com.