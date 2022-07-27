New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Planting Market, By Offering, By System Type, By Farm Size, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310321/?utm_source=GNW



The global precision planting market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as increasing demand for modern agriculture practices among farmers to boost food production and growing investments by public and private players to advance the existing infrastructure are driving the growth of the global precision planting market.



Rise in awareness about the benefits of precision planting technology and the surging popularity of telematics and connectivity services are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global precision planting market is segmented on the basis of offering, system type, farm size, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the system type, the market is divided into high speed precision planting system, precision air seeders, and drones.



High speed precision planting system is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.High return on investment with the use of high-speed precision planting and increased awareness among farmers towards the new farming technologies are anticipated to boost the segment growth.



Additionally, farmers can use GPS-based auto-guidance technology to lower the occurrence of seed overlapping during the operation, which can effectively reduce overall cost.

Major market players operating in the global precision planting market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., AG Leader Technology, Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., Buhler Industries, Inc., Seed Hawk Inc., SeedMaster Manufacturing Inc., Morris Industries Ltd., Stara S/A, Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc., Davimac Group, The Climate Corporation, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global precision planting market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global precision planting market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global precision planting market based on offering, system type, farm size, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global precision planting market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global precision planting market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global precision planting market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global precision planting market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global precision planting market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global precision planting market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to precision planting

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global precision planting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Precision Planting Market, By Offering:

o Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Sensing & Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Cameras

o Software

SAAS

PAAS

o Services

Professional

Managed

• Global Precision Planting Market, By System Type:

o High Speed Precision Planting System

o Precision Air Seeders

o Drones

• Global Precision Planting Market, By Farm Size:

o Above 400 hectares

o Below 400 hectares

• Global Precision Planting Market, By Application:

o Row Crops

o Forestry

o Cereals

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Others

• Global Precision Planting Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global precision planting market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

