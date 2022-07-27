Pediatric Home Service Announces Launch of Infusion Nursing & Pharmacy in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), an independent comprehensive home care provider, announced today the expansion of the infusion nursing & pharmacy service to include the Houston, Texas area.



“At Pediatric Home Service, we believe that patients receive the best care when it is delivered in a coordinated and comprehensive manner,” said PHS CEO, Adam Nielsen. “By bringing infusion nursing & pharmacy to the Houston area, and eventually all of our Texas locations, we can help streamline care for patients and be a single-source provider for our healthcare partners.”

As a Pediatric Center of Excellence (PCoE), PHS improves the quality of life for children and access to care in a manner that is family & patient-centered, customer service driven, clinically excellent, innovative, technologically advanced, ethically sound, sustainable, and community-responsive.

“Our infusion nursing & pharmacy teams are experts in pediatrics and understand the unique needs of a growing child. We recognize the vitality of these services and are eager to provide the high standard of care that Pediatric Home Service offers,” said PHS VP of Operations Texas, Joe Rodriguez. “We currently serve more than 3,000 patients out of our Houston office and look forward to offering infusion therapy from the comfort and convenience of home so kids can continue to live their best lives.”

Founded in the Midwest, the PHS story began in Minnesota, grew to include Wisconsin, and now serves patients throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and soon Iowa. PHS is committed to expanding services in all locations to meet the needs of the medically complex pediatric population.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com .

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

Contact:

Dana Johnson

dmjohnson@pediatrichomeservice.com

M: 952-201-6154