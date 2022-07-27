Associa Hill Country’s Sydney Castilla Earns CMCA® Designation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Austin, San Antonio, Edinburg, New Braunfels, and Round Rock areas, is pleased to announce that team member Sydney Castilla, CMCA® has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Castilla is a former Associa community manager who recently rejoined the company in June 2022. She currently manages the day-to-day operations of several community associations. Her duties include working with board members, homeowners, residents, and fellow team members to maintain positive relationships and maximize livability.

“Associa is extremely pleased that Sydney Castilla has chosen to rejoin the company,” said Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country branch president. “As a former team member, Sydney fully understands our commitment to quality and excellence. She will be a tremendous asset to both her fellow team members and Associa’s clients.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment