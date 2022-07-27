Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Witnessing Vast Avenue from Adoption of Wearables

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Ongoing trends of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market underscore the increasing cost-effectiveness and reliability of the technologies for diagnosis and management of hypertension. The past few decades have witnessed rise in adoption of the technology on the back of prevalence of hypertensions. The size of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market was pegged at US$ 1.1 Bn in value in 2019.



Use of blood pressure monitoring devices at homes has shown promising outcomes in reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke-related morbidity and mortality in the target population. New, non-invasive technology, in particular wearable, has led to better care for patients with hypertension. The study opines that companies in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market are setting their sights on the vast untapped avenue in low- and middle-income countries where various WHO statistics reveal high prevalence of hypertension.

Home blood pressure monitoring devices market development is continuously enriched by the introduction of non-invasive monitoring technologies that are also accurate and reliable in the control of nocturnal BP. Stridently, digital technologies are gaining adoption among patients for managing antihypertensive therapy, as recent developments in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market have revealed.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70611

Key Findings of Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Study

Uptake of Cost-effective and Convenient Devices for Home BP Monitoring Propelling Revenue Streams: Home BP monitoring devices have been widely commercialized as they prove cost-effective, minimally invasive, and reliable tool for management of hypertension. The patient population has become increasingly aware of the devices especially convenient and useful for screening for white-coat effect and masked hypertension. Hypertension has been found to increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes.





Home BP monitoring devices have been widely commercialized as they prove cost-effective, minimally invasive, and reliable tool for management of hypertension. The patient population has become increasingly aware of the devices especially convenient and useful for screening for white-coat effect and masked hypertension. Hypertension has been found to increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Wearable Improve Care for Patients with Hypertension: New approaches for the digital management of hypertension is stoking the prospects of wearable devices. Of note, the trend has reinforced the acceptance of wrist-type BP monitors in the patient population. Top players are geared toward enhancing the accuracy of wearable devices to capture revenues in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market. In particular, globally prominent medtech companies are improving the reliability of at-home wrist monitors, mainly by focusing on the accuracy. Wearables are expected to improve hypertension control and patient engagement in adults.



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=70611

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Drivers

Hypertension poses a considerable burden worldwide, in particular due to it being a preventable risk factor for cardiovascular (CV) disease, is a key driver of growth of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market. Home blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices have evolved as a relatively cost-effective tool for non-invasive BP measurement.

Awareness about the benefits of digital technologies in antihypertension among the target population will reinforce prospects of commercialization of newer home blood pressure monitoring devices.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for largest market share in value in 2019. Substantial demand for wrist monitors is one the key factors that will fuel the revenue growth for players in the North America home blood pressure monitoring devices market. However, the study authors concur that pricing pressures to global players from regional manufacturers might affect the profitability of the former.



Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative market. Presence of a vast target consumer base as well as growing awareness about the benefits of the products will invigorate the revenue streams. Furthermore, several companies are expected to capture revenues by shifting their production bases in the region.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=70611

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Spengler SAS, Qardio, Inc., Beurer GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Rossmax International Ltd., SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., and Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Product



Upper Arm Monitors

Wrist Monitors

Accessories Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: eHealth apps and telehealth are giving rise to remote patient monitoring in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, and introduction of innovative technologies.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: The value of the global personal mobility devices market stood at US$ 10.4 Bn in 2021. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Increase in government expenditure on health care in emerging economies such as India and rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders are likely to augment the global market during the forecast period.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Rise in preference for single-use NPWT devices in order to reduce cross-contamination and costly readmission is driving the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market: The global mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market was valued at US$ 29.05 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market: Eye care surgical devices market is driven by the increase in incidence of eye disorders such as cataracts and glaucoma. Recent advancements in cataract surgery equipment for eye care have improved the safety and effectiveness of common procedures.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric medical devices market was valued at US$ 21,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com