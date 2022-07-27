New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano Fertilizers Market, By Category, By Raw Material, By Method of Application, By Crop Type, By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310320/?utm_source=GNW



The global nano fertilizers market is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Nano fertilizers are introduced into the soil or sprayed onto the plants using a variety of techniques to increase crop yields, plant absorbency, and nutrient availability.



Thus, nano fertilizers remain a preferred choice among consumers worldwide to increase crop productivity.Factors such as increased demand for food crops to fulfill the food requirements of the global population and the ongoing advancements in the agriculture industry are driving the growth of the global nano fertilizers market.



The use of nano fertilizers lowers the use of chemical fertilizers by 80–100 times, which also reduces the need to import large quantities of chemical fertilizers, which are harmful for the environment.

The global nano fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of category, raw material, method of application, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.On the basis of regional analysis, the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Massive demand for nano fertilizers from the agriculture industry and supportive government policies to promote modern agriculture techniques are driving the market growth in the region. Also, the governments across the world are building agriculture innovation centers to increase awareness about new discoveries in the agriculture field amongst farmers, which is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

AG CHEMI Group, S.R.O., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology Co., Ltd., SMTET Eco-technologies Co., Ltd., AC International Network Co., Ltd., The Best International Network Co., Ltd., WAI International Development Co., Ltd., JU Agri Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fanavar Nano-Pazhoohesh Markazi Company, Nano Green Sciences, Inc., Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd., are among the major players operating in the global nano fertilizers market.



