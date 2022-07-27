New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molluscicides Market, By Type By Form By Application By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310319/?utm_source=GNW



The global molluscicides market is expected to witness impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Molluscicides, also referred to as snail baits, are pesticides intended to control mollusks that damage agricultural crops.



Slug pellets, snail pellets, and other varieties of snail bait are included in this category.These pesticides are actively used in gardening and agriculture to protect plants and crops from snail pests.



Mollusks cause terrible harm since they completely kill the plant.Metal salts like aluminium sulphate, iron (III) phosphate, and ferric sodium EDTA, among others, are utilized as chemical agents in molluscicides.



Factors such as increased demand to boost horticulture crops and growing export and import of agricultural commodities across the globe are driving the growth of the global molluscicides market. Rapid globalization of the agrochemical industry and increasing demand for advanced active ingredients to protect the crops are expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.

The global molluscicides market is segmented into type, form, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is divided into chemical and biological.



Chemical molluscicides are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growing demand for chemical molluscicides to save the horticulture crops from getting damaged is boosting the segment growth.



However, the legal rights and regulations might hinder the segment growth in the forecast period.

Major market players operating in the global molluscicides market are Bayer CropScience LLC, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, American Vanguard Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Syngenta Group, UPL Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., PI Industries Ltd., De Sangosse SAS, among others.



