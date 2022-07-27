New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gardening Equipment Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310317/?utm_source=GNW



The global gardening equipment market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for ergonomic tools designed for lawns and gardens.



Besides, rising geriatric population and rise in disposable income are contributing to the growth of the global gardening equipment market.Rise in the efforts by consumers to create their own mini gardens for their recreational purpose and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry among gardeners are driving the demand for the global gardening equipment market.



The surge in awareness about the health benefits of smaller plants like snake plants, English ivy, and peach lilies and about cleaner air and a healthier atmosphere are also contributing to the market growth.

The global gardening equipment market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market is divided into hand tools, lawnmowers, trimmers & edgers, water management equipment, and others.



Hand tools are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the changing preference of consumers for home gardens to have better mental stability.Many people tend to invest money and time in their own gardening, creating little but lovely gardens in their homes, offices, etc.



Also, increasing social media influence on the minds of consumers and easy availability of hand tools on online platforms is expected to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

The major market players operating in the global gardening equipment market are Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Toro Co., Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Corporation, and Makita Corporation, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global gardening equipment market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global gardening equipment market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global gardening equipment market based on product type, distribution channel, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global gardening equipment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global gardening equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global gardening equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gardening equipment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global gardening equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global gardening equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gardening equipment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global gardening equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Gardening equipment Market, By Product Type:

o Hand Tools

o Lawnmowers

o Trimmers & Edgers

o Water Management Equipment

o Others

• Global Gardening equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct Sales

o Channel Sales

o Online

• Global Gardening equipment Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Global Gardening equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gardening equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

