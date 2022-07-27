New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Offering By Technology By Farm Type By Application By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310316/?utm_source=GNW



The global crop monitoring market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Crop monitoring refers to the methods and tools used to track and evaluate a crop’s development and general well-being.



The agricultural management technique enables farmers to conduct prompt, accurate operations, and guarantee seasonally optimal crop output.Crop monitoring, often known as satellite crop monitoring, frequently involves the use of satellites.



High-resolution satellite photos can be analyzed using spectral techniques to track the crop vegetation index in real-time.

Factors such as the rise in the adoption of crop monitoring devices to boost crop production and the growing investments in agriculture technologies are driving the growth of the global crop monitoring market. Also, the advent of smart agriculture techniques and the use of internet of things technology to support sustainable agriculture are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global crop monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, farm type, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Growing presence of agri-tech companies in the region and initiatives taken by the government to implement precision farming techniques in their countries are driving the market growth in the region. Besides, continous development of smart infrastructure projects in the country coupled with growing food security and safety concerns are further expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Major market players operating in the global crop monitoring market are Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, Yara International ASA, The Climate Corporation, CropX Technologies Ltd., Deere & Company, Syngenta Group, and Precision Hawk, Inc., Ag Leader Technology Inc., AAA Taranis Visual Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global crop monitoring market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global crop monitoring market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global crop monitoring market based on offering, technology, farm type, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global crop monitoring market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global crop monitoring market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global crop monitoring market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global crop monitoring market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global crop monitoring market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global crop monitoring market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to crop monitoring hardware and software

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global crop monitoring market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Technology:

o Sensing & Imagery

o Variable Rate Technology

o Automation & Robotics

• Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Farm Type:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Application:

o Field Mapping

o Crop Scouting & Monitoring

o Soil Monitoring

o Yield Mapping & Monitoring

o Others

• Global Crop Monitoring Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global crop monitoring market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

