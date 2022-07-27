New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bionematicides Market, By Type, By Form, By Crop Type, By Mode of Treatment, By Infestation, By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310315/?utm_source=GNW



The global bionematicides market is expected to witness growth at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Increase in the application of biological pesticides to get rid of the specific class of nematodes that destroy the food crops is expected drive the growth of the global bionematicides market.



Due to the rising health-consciousness among consumers and increased demand for organic food products, the demand for the global bionematicides market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Besides, the growing utilization of integrated pest management techniques and increasing demand for biological control seed treatment solutions are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

The global bionematicides market segmentation is based on the type, form, crop type, mode of treatment, infestation, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the mode of treatment, the market is divided into soil treatment, seed treatment, foliar sprays, and others.



The soil treatment segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Soil treatment helps plants to efficiently utilize moisture and nutrients that enables their fast growth.



Moreover, the growing need to increase the agricultural yield to fulfill the expanding food requirements of the global population is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The major market players operating in the global bionematicides market are Bayer CropScience AG, Beijing Ecoman Biotech Co., Ltd., Certis USA LLC, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Monsanto Company, Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences Corporation, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Bio Huma Netics, Inc., FMC Corporation, BASF SE.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________