Anteriad Marketing Cloud Receives Sammy Award for Product of the Year

Rye Brook, NY, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Business Intelligence Group named Anteriad a winner of Product of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Anteriad is the leading provider of B2B marketing solutions for blue-chip brands including IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM and Cisco. The Anteriad Marketing Cloud brings demand generation and programmatic advertising campaigns into one integrated, real-time technology platform. The platform is powered by industry leading business contact data and purchase intent, bringing customers like SHRM a 30% increase in Marketing Qualified Lead to Sales Qualified Lead conversion.

Anteriad stands out for its full funnel technology that incorporates cutting edge data, modeling and activation capabilities. Anteriad Marketing Cloud customers get access to unique and relevant B2B data and insights about their ideal prospects, opening the door for dramatic improvements in lead quality, pipeline performance and ultimately, new deals. Anteriad’s volume, breadth and depth of multi-sourced intent data creates success in campaigns across email, demand generation, and programmatic channels.

“As a leader in B2B data, insights and technology, Anteriad has developed marketing strategies, forged deep partnerships and created data-driven solutions for many of the world’s biggest B2B marketing organizations. We have completed more than ten thousand campaigns for over three hundred customers since 2018 alone,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad. “This award is a culmination of years of development, strategic M&A and innovation and we are thrilled to have been honored by Business Intelligence Group.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Anteriad for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

