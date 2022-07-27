PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 26th July 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

Dividend Shares Award Date: 26/07/2022

Allotment Price:



£5.878705 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 26/07/2022 Simon Coles 35 2433 Katy Wilde 60 4064 Alan Dale 37 2521 Benjamin Ford 14 1027 Nicholas Wiles 13 939 Mark Latham 6 485 Tanya Murphy 7 575 Christopher Paul 42 2892 Jay Payne 25 1718 Jo Toolan 59 3979

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

