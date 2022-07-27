PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 26th July 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

 Dividend Shares Award Date: 26/07/2022
Allotment Price:

£5.878705		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 26/07/2022
Simon Coles                    352433
Katy Wilde                    604064
Alan Dale                    372521
Benjamin Ford                    141027
Nicholas Wiles                    13939
Mark Latham            6485
Tanya Murphy            7575
Christopher Paul                    422892
Jay Payne                    251718
Jo Toolan                    593979

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600316 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/