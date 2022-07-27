PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 26th July 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|Dividend Shares Award Date: 26/07/2022
Allotment Price:
£5.878705
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 26/07/2022
|Simon Coles
|35
|2433
|Katy Wilde
|60
|4064
|Alan Dale
|37
|2521
|Benjamin Ford
|14
|1027
|Nicholas Wiles
|13
|939
|Mark Latham
|6
|485
|Tanya Murphy
|7
|575
|Christopher Paul
|42
|2892
|Jay Payne
|25
|1718
|Jo Toolan
|59
|3979
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600316
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/