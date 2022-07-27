Two New Diamond Mowers’ Mulching Heads Designed to Decrease Downtime and Increase Asset Utilization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, a leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets, has introduced a pair of new mulching heads specifically for use with midi excavators and tractors, respectively. The Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X and Boom Drum Mulcher are the next innovations to be rolled out in Diamond Mowers’ expanding portfolio of mulching attachments, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation and to being a full-service solutions supplier for vegetation management professionals.



“These additions bring new and improved performance features to the forefront of vegetation management,” said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. “Engineered for heavy-duty mulching applications, these game-changing products promise to optimize productivity, diversify work opportunities and create new revenue streams.”

In conjunction with the introduction of these new attachments, Diamond Mowers has extended its warranty to two years across ALL of its drum products – doubling down on its confidence in the power and performance of its offerings and further reinforcing the company’s commitment to being a leading provider in the mulching category. Additionally, customers have access to Diamond’s industry-leading customer service resources, including an experienced team of customer care experts, a dedicated parts team readily available to address any needs that may arise, and a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee on most common components.

“We have so much confidence in our drum offerings that we wanted to share that confidence to our customers as well,” explained Stachel. “This extended warranty not only applies to our newest attachments but to our entire drum portfolio, including those currently in the field furthering our commitment to being the best partner in this industry.

Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X Delivers More Productivity Per Pass

The new Excavator Drum Mulcher increases the versatility of any midi-excavator while delivering more productivity per pass. Ideal for tackling mulching or brush clearing with power and precision, this efficient solution effectively cuts back and processes unwanted vegetation, making it ideal for land clearing, vegetation management, and utility and roadside maintenance.

Offered in two widths (30” and 50”) to accommodate excavator carriers from 4.5 to 10 metric tons, the Excavator Drum Mulcher comes equipped with a Rexroth 63cc adjustable displacement hydraulic motor – larger than the industry standard – that provides impressive torque to power through material up to 8” in diameter. The motor is protected by a rugged chassis designed to help withstand crutching loads up to 10 metric tons. Severe-duty bearings – rated to 77,000 lbs. and protected by a labyrinth design and triple steel ring seals – offer additional strength, while an abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner minimizes wear from debris. Oversized, serrated skid shoes hang off the sides of the attachment head to control, position and manipulate downed material for more effective material processing.

Differentiating the Excavator Drum Mulcher in the marketplace is its optimized infeed system. The forward drum exposure allows for optimum tree engagement and feeds materials from left to right as it sweeps the ground for greater productivity per pass. Material is thoroughly processed in the chamber, producing an aesthetically desirable chip size without the need for reprocessing. Additionally, a bolt-on door on the attachment’s backside holds chips and controls thrown debris, making it a great choice for working near roads and in densely populated areas. The door can be easily removed for maximum production when the situation warrants.

“Featuring a larger hydraulic motor, better motor protection, and an optimized cut width relative to weight, this new attachment offers a significant advantage in the marketplace,” noted Stachel.

Boom Drum Mulcher

Featuring an unobtrusive design that optimizes visibility, Diamond Mowers’ new Boom Drum Mulcher is a must-have addition for any municipal fleet faced with cutting, processing, and eliminating woody materials from areas that are unreachable with a skid-steer or excavator. This new boom head offers the same industry-leading performance and benefits as the Excavator Drum Mulcher, including a larger-than-industry-standard hydraulic motor, optimized infeed system, and removeable bolt-on door for controlling and containing debris.

“Historically, a rotary head has been the go-to for maintaining fence lines, bridges, and overpasses, but the open design of those attachments typically leaves branches strewn on the ground, creating a two-step process requiring two different tool heads,” Stachel noted. “Our new Boom Drum Mulcher can reach, cut, process, and eliminate material with one attachment, one pass, and one operator.”

Adding to its appeal, the Boom Drum Mulcher features Diamond Mowers’ innovative Q-Connect system, which allows users to interchange boom heads for tackling different applications. Featuring a combination of specially designed bolts and clips compatible across all Diamond Mowers’ boom attachments, this revolutionary connection system enables a single operator to switch attachment heads easily and quickly, resulting in decreased downtime and increased productivity and asset utilization.

“Swapping out attachment heads typically requires a minimum of two people and at least one hour to complete,” explained Stachel. “With our Q-Connect system, a single operator can go from mowing to mulching in as little as ten minutes.”

Both the Excavator Drum Mulcher and the Boom Drum Mulcher are engineered for more than 2,000 hours of annual use. The units come standard with Twin Chisel® Planer Teeth but are compatible with any of Diamond’s three tooth options for different applications and can be easily interchanged while maintaining drum balance.



More to Come!

Diamond Mowers will continue to roll out new drum mulching attachments throughout the year. In addition to the new excavator and boom drum heads, as well as the recently introduced Drum Mulcher OD Pro X, customers can anticipate enhancements to the company’s depth control drum, along with a low-flow skid drum.

To learn more about the Excavator Drum Mulcher or Boom Drum Mulcher, or to find a Diamond dealer near you, visit DiamondMowers.com. For more information, call 605.977.3300 or email info@diamondmowers.com.

ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Founded in 2000, Diamond Mowers is the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company’s products include boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors, and landowners, as well as attachments for small and large-scale brush clearing operations. For more information, go to DiamondMowers.com.

