2B3D to Exhibit Metaverse Treatment Solution for Veteran PTSD at NFT Expoverse L.A., Booth 241

Newport Beach, CA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 2B3D , a military veteran-operated mental health technology solutions firm specializing in VR, Gaming, and NFTs, today announced it will exhibit its proprietary VRx solution for live, free Metaverse treatment protocols to address PTSD in military veterans, at the NFT Expoverse event in Los Angeles, on July 29-31, in Hall K, booth 241.



Coming off the heels of major recent momentum including national television appearances to share its best-in-class holistic treatment prototype, an investment award from Metabillionaire, completion of applications for millions of dollars in Government funding, endorsements from high profile politicians, and multiple endorsements via social posts from Facebook parent company Meta, 2B3D is excited to engage in person with its NFT and web3 global community at Expoverse.

2B3D’s VRx is currently in clinical trials expected to show a rate of success vastly greater than any currently available therapeutic offering. CEO Robert Bell and CSO Col. Mark Schonberg will be present for the duration of the event at booth #241 and look forward to engaging with media, analysts, and the public, to share more details about the Company, and its highly anticipated platform beta launch in Q1 of 2023.

NFT Expoverse is billed as “an event about the upcoming blockchain revolution” where attendees can “learn about the inevitable widespread impact of NFTs, blockchain, and Web 3.0, while joining a network of visionary artists, tech experts, and entrepreneurs.” 2B3D CEO Rob Bell said, “We love our community and can’t wait to put faces with avatars! Don’t be a stranger - come and say hi to Col. Mark and myself. This event is about community and engaging with our wonderful current supporters as much as it is also about creating new opportunities for 2B3D, and sharing news about our upcoming NFT drop and beta launch this winter.”

The event is hosted at Los Angeles Convention Center, located at 1201 S Figueroa St Hall K , Los Angeles, CA 90015 . Please visit https://2b3d.com/ for more information.

About 2B3D

2B3D is a decentralized Metaverse with active and developing communities in the cryptoverse. The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real-life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci-fi looter shooter.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global