Global Space Tourism Market, By Type By Product Type By Destination By Customer By Service Provider, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global space tourism market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the shift in preference of consumers to spend on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and the growing commercialization of the space tourism industry are driving the demand for the global space tourism market.
The practice of taking tourists into space for leisure or professional purposes to give them the chance to experience life as an astronaut is included in space tourism services.Space tourism comes in a variety of forms, including orbital, suborbital, and lunar tourism.
Since space travel is now deemed pricey, only those with considerable spending power can afford it.
The global space tourism market is segmented into type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company.Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into suborbital and orbital.
One type of spaceflight that doesn’t make one full rotation or achieve escape velocity is sun-orbital spaceflight.In suborbital tourism, the spacecraft travels to the outer solar system but on a trajectory that collides with the surface of the gravitational body from which it was launched.
Space travel orbits the earth steadily in orbital tourism. Ongoing advancements in the space tourism industry and the high-end investments by public and private players to upgrade space tourism are expected to influence the market demand positively.
The major global space tourism market players are Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Space Adventures Inc., EADS Astrium, Armadillo Aerospace, Excalibur Almaz, Space Island Group, Boeing, Zero 2 Infinity, and Starchaser Industries, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global space tourism market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global space tourism market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global space tourism market based on type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global space tourism market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global space tourism market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global space tourism market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global space tourism market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global space tourism market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global space tourism market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Space Tourism service provider companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to space tourism market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global space tourism market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Type:
o Suborbital
o Orbital
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Product Type:
o High Altitude Jet Fighter Flights
o Atmospheric Zero-Gravity Flights
o Aircraft Replacement Flights
o Others
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Destination:
o Mars
o Earth Orbit
o Venus
o Moon
o Ceres
o Others
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Customer:
o Civilians
o Enterprise
o Others
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Service Provider:
o Government
o Commercial Institutions
o Others
• Global Space Tourism Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global space tourism market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
