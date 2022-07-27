New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Tourism Market, By Type By Product Type By Destination By Customer By Service Provider, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310308/?utm_source=GNW



Global space tourism market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the shift in preference of consumers to spend on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and the growing commercialization of the space tourism industry are driving the demand for the global space tourism market.



The practice of taking tourists into space for leisure or professional purposes to give them the chance to experience life as an astronaut is included in space tourism services.Space tourism comes in a variety of forms, including orbital, suborbital, and lunar tourism.



Since space travel is now deemed pricey, only those with considerable spending power can afford it.



The global space tourism market is segmented into type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company.Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into suborbital and orbital.



One type of spaceflight that doesn’t make one full rotation or achieve escape velocity is sun-orbital spaceflight.In suborbital tourism, the spacecraft travels to the outer solar system but on a trajectory that collides with the surface of the gravitational body from which it was launched.



Space travel orbits the earth steadily in orbital tourism. Ongoing advancements in the space tourism industry and the high-end investments by public and private players to upgrade space tourism are expected to influence the market demand positively.

The major global space tourism market players are Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Space Adventures Inc., EADS Astrium, Armadillo Aerospace, Excalibur Almaz, Space Island Group, Boeing, Zero 2 Infinity, and Starchaser Industries, among others.



