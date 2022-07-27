Proactive news headlines including Spotify, Eskay Mining, Platinex, Benchmark Metals, VR Resources, Great Atlantic Resources and Ortho Regenerative Technologies

New York , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Spotify sees 2Q revenue beats expectations; music streaming titan opts to nix 'Car Thing' click here
- Twitter shareholders to vote on Musk's takeover bid this September click here
- Noble initiates coverage on Eskay Mining with an Outperform rating, calling it a promising acquisition candidate in the Golden Triangle click here
- Eskay Mining discovers more VMS targets and kicks off drilling at Scarlet Ridge in British Columbia click here
- Platinex offers W2 Copper-Nickel PGE project update, lays out exploration path forward in Ontario click here
- BANXA Holdings announces establishment of US office and submission of eight license applications in world’s largest crypto market click here
- Benchmark Metals delineates multiple new, untested drill targets next to the high-grade AGB gold-silver deposit in British Columbia click here
- VR Resources stakes Northway project near its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario to further its rare metals strategy click here
- GreenBank says its portfolio company Beelivery forms partnership with Minions movie in advertising campaign click here
- American Resources forms special committee to evaluate shareholder value creation events click here
- PlantX Life receives C$0.68 price target from hedge fund Capital Y Management click here
- Great Atlantic Resources closes final tranche of private placement for total gross proceeds of $816,500 click here
- Braxia Scientific appoints tech industry veteran Jason Wolkove as its CIO, Daniel Herrera as VP of R&D click here
- Fabled Copper unveils more fieldwork findings from Bronson property at its BC copper asset click here
- Solana faced second-quarter performance problems, but NFT sales boomed click here
- GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading says GlobalBlock Europe (GBE) subsidiary has successfully launched its new mobile trading app click here
- NorthWest Copper hails updated resource estimate for its Lorraine project in British Columbia click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies initiates patient enrollment following completion of first patient surgery in US phase I/II rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial click here
- CULT Food Science says its CEO, Lejjy Gafour, has been appointed to the board of directors of New Harvest Canada click here
- MedX Health launches dermatological screening services in Newfoundland and Labrador with Central Health click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis says it expects solid revenue growth for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2022 click here
