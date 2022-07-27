New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocephalus Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310153/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydrocephalus market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2021 to $3.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The hydrocephalus market is expected to grow to $3.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The hydrocephalus market consists of sales of hydrocephalus devices (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of hydrocephalus.Hydrocephalus is a medical condition in which the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that commonly passes through the spaces of the brain and spinal column in normal circumstances starts accumulating in the cavities of brain structures, resulting in a variety of cognitive abnormalities.



Head enlargement is an indication of hydrocephalus in infants. The various symptoms of hydrocephalus are headaches, blurred vision, cognitive impairments, loss of coordination, and incontinence.



The main types of hydrocephalus are congenital hydrocephalus, acquired hydrocephalus, normal-pressure hydrocephalus, ex-vacuo hydrocephalus.Congenital hydrocephalus is caused by a birth abnormality or brain malformation that causes excessive cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to build in the subarachnoid space of the brain.



Hydrocephalus can be in paediatric or adult and can be detected using MRI, CT scan, head ultrasound, others. There are various end users of hydrocephalus such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, academic institutions, research organizations.



North America was the largest region in the hydrocephalus market in 2021. The regions covered in the hydrocephalus market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased prevalence of hydrocephalus is significantly contributing to the growth of the hydrocephalus market.Hydrocephalus is a medical condition in which the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) starts accumulating in the cavities of brain structures, resulting in a variety of cognitive abnormalities.



The increasing incidences of hydrocephalus are increasing the demand for hydrocephalus treatment devices to treat the patients.For instance, according to a 2021 report published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a part of the United States National Library of Medicine, a branch of the National Institutes of Health, the global prevalence of hydrocephalus is reported to be around 85 per 100,000 people, with a notable disparity between age groups 88 per 100,000 in children and 11 per 100,000 in adults.



The prevalence is substantially higher in the senior population, around 175 per 100,000, and more than 400 per 100,000 for those over 80 years old. Therefore, increased prevalence of hydrocephalus is expected to propel the growth of the hydrocephalus market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the hydrocephalus market.The major players in the market are developing advanced technological hydrocephalus devices for the treatment of hydrocephalus.



For instance, in June 2021, Cranial Devices Inc., a US-based start-up from Pennsylvania State University advanced a device named HydroFix, a high-tech shunt system that involves a CSF drain to improve the treatment of hydrocephalus. HydroFix technology will address the significant unmet clinical needs of reducing the risks related to surgical shunts failure.



In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a US-based medical device manufacturing company acquired Rebound Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Integra Lifescience will increase its portfolio of neurosurgical products and therapeutic-focused capabilities to develop innovative products to address neurosurgery needs.



Rebound Therapeutics is a US-based company that designs medical devices for a variety of surgical procedures including neurosurgery.



The countries covered in the hydrocephalus market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

