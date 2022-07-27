Nasdaq Grants MICT Extension to Regain Compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule

MONTVALE, NJ, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) (“MICT” ot the “Company”) announces that it has received a letter from Nasdaq granting it an additional 180-day extension, or until January 23, 2023 to evidence compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.



The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its shares of Common Stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during this second compliance period. The Company intends to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on or before January 23, 2023.

MICT believes the closing of its proposed merger (the “Merger”) with Tingo, Inc., a Nevada corporation will resolve its minimum bid price requirement. If for some reason the Merger does not close within the prescribed period or the minimum bid price is not otherwise met, MICT will consider alternative options to regain compliance. During this time, the Company's shares of Common Stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and this notice will have no effect on the operations of the Company's business.

About MICT

MICT is a financial technology business principally focused on the growth and development of a suite of consumer fintech services across approximately 130 cities in China, with planned expansion into additional markets. MICT has developed highly scalable proprietary platforms for insurance products (B2B, B2B2C and B2C) and financial services/products (B2C), the technology for which is highly adaptable for other applications and markets. MICT has acquired and holds the requisite license and approvals with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to deal in securities and provide securities advisory and asset management services. MICT also has memberships/registrations with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange and the requisite Hong Kong and China Direct clearing companies. MICT’s financial services business and first financial services product, the Magpie Invest app, is able to trade securities on NASDAQ, NYSE, TMX, HKSE, China Stock Connect, LSE, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Paris Stock Exchange.

