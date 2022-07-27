Cassava Sciences Responds to Media Reports

- In November 2021, Cassava Sciences previously disclosed that certain government agencies had asked for corporate information and at that time, the media widely reported on these prior disclosures.



- No government agency has informed Cassava Sciences that it has found any evidence of research misconduct or any other wrong-doing.

- No government agency has filed any charges against Cassava Sciences.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reiterated today what it had previously disclosed in 2021, that certain government agencies had requested information from the Company. The media widely reported on these disclosures in 2021. All government requests for information were made in response to allegations of research misconduct that were made in 2021 by financially motivated short-sellers of the Company’s stock.

“I have said from the onset that allegations of research misconduct are false,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “No government agency has informed us that it has found supporting evidence of research misconduct or any other wrong-doing, and for good reason – there is no supporting evidence for allegations of research misconduct.”

On November 15, 2021, Cassava Sciences publicly disclosed that certain government agencies had asked for corporate information and documents. These were confidential requests. We have voluntarily been cooperating with government authorities. No government agency has informed us that Cassava Sciences, or anyone associated with us, has engaged in any wrongdoing.

It is worth nothing that no officer or director of Cassava Sciences has sold Company stock in over a decade. In contrast, short sellers, some of whom have been pursuing an unprecedented attack on Cassava Sciences, have reportedly made over $100,000,000 shorting SAVA stock.

“For a $100 million payday, some investors may be incentivized to make false allegations,” said Remi Barbier. “Our goal is to help people with Alzheimer’s disease, not an easy payday.”

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing – but not removing – a critical protein in the brain. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

