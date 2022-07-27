PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding





PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Vesting of 2020 PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc RSP, following the completion of the two-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 27 July 2020 were automatically exercised on 27 July 2022 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was

596.5 pence per share.

PDMRs Awards granted Dividend awards accrued during deferral period



Total awards exercised Number of shares sold to cover taxes due



Balance of shares retained Christopher Paul



1,545 170 1,715 0 1,715

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138