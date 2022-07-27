Marquis Leadership Doubles Down on Healthcare-Focused Coaching, Announces a Brand Evolution

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquis Leadership, renowned coaching and leadership development experts, announces an intentional pivot toward healthcare coaching designed for leadership, surgeons, providers, and staff, and marks this shift with a brand evolution.

Marquis Leadership has developed high-performance healthcare leaders and teams, translating exceptional business performance into improved patient experiences. Now, with recent restructuring and the addition of top talent including notable healthcare professionals, Marquis Leadership is centering its practice around coaching physicians, clinical leaders, and teams to fill the leadership performance and skills gaps not often developed in medical school or residency training. "In healthcare, every decision matters and every interaction is significant. The culture and expectations can be demanding, challenging, and even overwhelming," says Glen Stewart, CEO of Marquis Leadership. "Our deep bench of coaching professionals know what it's like on the front lines and provide a unique understanding of how to successfully navigate the ever-changing and ever-challenging world of healthcare. We help organizations develop, support, and prepare their people to become exceptional leaders."

Among other leaders in the coaching field, Marquis Leadership has added Dr. Carlos Pellegrini, prior Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Washington and certified executive coach and organizational consultant, and Dr. Robert S. Sawin who recently completed 18 years as Surgeon-in-Chief and Senior Vice President at Seattle Children's Hospital; he's joined Marquis Leadership to focus his professional efforts on helping leaders become more effective by leveraging their strengths, enhancing their skills of empathy and compassion, and minimizing the risk of burnout.

"The team at Marquis Leadership truly is an all-star cast of experienced coaches and real industry professionals who intimately understand the inner workings of the healthcare system, relationships, engagements, and patient care," says Stewart. "We're fortunate to be able to deliver the proven principles of leadership development backed by real-life experiences in the trenches. This lends not only a unique perspective on how we approach our coaching engagements, but also allows us to understand the big picture of how each person's interactions truly reflect overarching goals of improving business and more importantly, patient care, from the inside out."

The organizational shift is matched by the unveiling of an evolved brand for Marquis Leadership. The new look and feel centers around modern design, grounded in the roots of Marquis Leadership's legacy brand. Experience the new design and healthcare-driven approach at marquisleadership.com.

Marquis Leadership is made up of an elite set of coaches with specialized experience across a wide variety of industries. Coaching and leadership development are important components of any professional journey - whether you're leading a small team or a Fortune 50 organization. At Marquis Leadership, we help executives, leaders, and teams reach new levels of performance and gain a heightened sense of self-awareness through coaching, facilitation, consulting, and keynotes.

