Blockchain Labs Invests in the TOPL Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Labs is proud to announce that they have made one of their most exciting and significant moves as an investment firm to date, through a strategic investment in the TOPL Blockchain ecosystem.

TOPL is a Layer 1 Blockchain ecosystem that has raised $15 million in Series A funding. The fund was co-led by investors Mercury, Republic Asia, Cryptology Asset Group and Blockchain Labs. TOPL prides itself on being the creator of the world's only blockchain built to drive impact initiatives and sustainable transformation for companies across the world. They have helped track and monetize a variety of products across the globe including conflict-free diamonds, ethically sourced coffee, and fair-wage cocoa. TOPL as a blockchain has also helped measure and verify water usage in industrial processes and confirmed the cold chain for COVID-19 test kits. Beyond its core blockchain protocol, TOPL also offers services that include a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution and software development kits (SDKs), equipping users and technology partners with simplified tools to drastically cut certification costs and create trust and transparency around impact and sustainability initiatives. By the end of this year, Topl expects to have about 40 to 50 projects launched on-chain and set a goal of at least 100 applications launched by next year.

Blockchain Labs has been following TOPL's development for a while and have had the privilege of getting to know the team over the investment process. They believe that TOPL fits perfectly into their portfolio as they resonate with them in regards to their vision for the future and their values as a whole. Blockchain Labs believes the vision will pioneer growth and solve challenges yet to be solved, which is more than suitable for their investment thesis. They also believe that the TOPL team's expertise and knowledge, as well as their determination to facilitate widespread adoption, will create a formula for success that they are eager to be a part of.

Blockchain Labs is excited to embark on this journey with the TOPL team and cannot wait to see what the future holds for this project.

About Topl

Topl, Inc., is a Houston-based venture-backed ESG technology company developing a purpose-built blockchain ecosystem to prove a company's ethical and sustainable business practices. Founded in 2017, Topl empowers companies to drastically cut operational and certification costs, through the use of their purpose-built blockchain technology. www.topl.co

About Blockchain Labs

Blockchain Labs is a venture capital fund that was built with the purpose of fostering innovation in the Web3 space, specifically innovation that seeks to revolutionize and improve the world for current and future generations. Blockchain Labs has a well-equipped team that provides hands-on assistance to portfolio companies to ensure success. www.blockchainlabs.xyz

Contact:

info@blockchainlabs.xyz

